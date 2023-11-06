4 Dundee talking points from Livingston victory – back on the horse, midfield maestros and 7 from 12

A third of the way to the Premiership’s split, Dundee find themselves in the top six.

A second victory over Livingston – and second clean sheet – in the space of three matches has propelled Tony Docherty’s side up the division.

A hard-fought match, the 1-0 win may not live long in the memory for its overall quality.

However, the winning goal no doubt will.

But what can we take from a third league win of the campaign for the Dark Blues?

Back on the horse

Boss Docherty wanted to see his side get “back on the horse” after a midweek mullering at the hands of Rangers.

That was a performance well below the standards set throughout the season and could even have been worse than the 5-0 scoreline.

Days like that can happen against the Old Firm. The key is to ensure that one result doesn’t bleed into the next one and beyond.

Dundee did that, though it was far from plain sailing.

Livi had been poor in the meeting of the two sides last weekend, Dundee running out comfortably the better side.

This one was anything but comfortable.

Certainly in the first half, the visitors were the better team and should have been ahead but for Joel Nouble firing over.

Dundee were pretty dreadful across the opening 45, relinquishing possession consistently. Livi were closing the space well but the Dark Blues trudged off at the break knowing they could perform far better.

And they did up things in the second period. Zak Rudden was quickest onto a loose ball before being scythed down by Sean Kelly.

Thankfully any referee or VAR controversy over the initial red card that was rescinded after a VAR intervention was avoided. Thanks to one man.

Luke McCowan

McCowan’s brilliant free-kick from 25 yards was the bit of quality this game was crying out for.

A classy finish to add to his tremendous goal that saw off Hearts in August – he may not have as many goals as his manager would like, but he’s earned two victories with his two goals so far.

The 25-year-old has made himself undroppable this season.

And, with the festive period on the horizon, there was no surprise to hear his song belted out by delighted Dees to the tune of Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’.

Malachi Boateng

This was the first league match Malachi Boateng hadn’t started for Dundee this season.

In fact the only game he hadn’t started previously was his first match at Bonnyrigg Rose, just hours after he signed on loan from Crystal Palace.

Mo Sylla was in the front of the defence and battled away well enough, showing his ability in breaking up play.

But half-time saw Docherty call for Boateng as his one change to inject something into his team.

It worked, Dundee were better and Boateng certainly played his part.

Like McCowan, the Palace youngster is a big, big player in the centre of the park for Dundee. They missed him for the final moments at St Johnstone and they missed him in the first half here.

Since the break

Despite the disappointment of that Rangers game, the Dark Blues can be very happy with their work since their impromptu three-week break last month.

Dundee have picked up seven points from the last 12 with three clean sheets in four games.

Stretch it back and Docherty’s side have four shut-outs in their last five Premiership matches.

Defensively they work very, very hard. And when a team does get through the backline, Trevor Carson is a very hard man to beat.

Once more, he proved his manager right for declaring Carson would win Dundee points this season.

Dundee have one more match to come before the last international break of the year with St Mirren in town next weekend.

Pick up another result and that Rangers reverse can quickly be put down as an anomaly.