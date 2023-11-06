4 Dundee talking points from Livingston victory – back on the horse, midfield maestros and 7 from 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from Livingston victory – back on the horse, midfield maestros and 7 from 12

Luke McCowan's beauty of a free-kick earned the Dark Blues a key victory.

Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock
By George Cran

A third of the way to the Premiership’s split, Dundee find themselves in the top six.

A second victory over Livingston – and second clean sheet – in the space of three matches has propelled Tony Docherty’s side up the division.

A hard-fought match, the 1-0 win may not live long in the memory for its overall quality.

However, the winning goal no doubt will.

But what can we take from a third league win of the campaign for the Dark Blues?

Back on the horse

Boss Docherty wanted to see his side get “back on the horse” after a midweek mullering at the hands of Rangers.

That was a performance well below the standards set throughout the season and could even have been worse than the 5-0 scoreline.

Antonio Portales was in fine form once more for Dundee. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales was in fine form once more for Dundee. Image: SNS

Days like that can happen against the Old Firm. The key is to ensure that one result doesn’t bleed into the next one and beyond.

Dundee did that, though it was far from plain sailing.

Livi had been poor in the meeting of the two sides last weekend, Dundee running out comfortably the better side.

This one was anything but comfortable.

Certainly in the first half, the visitors were the better team and should have been ahead but for Joel Nouble firing over.

Livingston's Joel Nouble sticks a good chance over the bar. Image: Shutterstock
Livingston’s Joel Nouble sticks a good chance over the bar. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee were pretty dreadful across the opening 45, relinquishing possession consistently. Livi were closing the space well but the Dark Blues trudged off at the break knowing they could perform far better.

And they did up things in the second period. Zak Rudden was quickest onto a loose ball before being scythed down by Sean Kelly.

Thankfully any referee or VAR controversy over the initial red card that was rescinded after a VAR intervention was avoided. Thanks to one man.

Luke McCowan

McCowan’s brilliant free-kick from 25 yards was the bit of quality this game was crying out for.

A classy finish to add to his tremendous goal that saw off Hearts in August – he may not have as many goals as his manager would like, but he’s earned two victories with his two goals so far.

Luke McCowan fights for the ball with Scott Pittman. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The 25-year-old has made himself undroppable this season.

And, with the festive period on the horizon, there was no surprise to hear his song belted out by delighted Dees to the tune of Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’.

Malachi Boateng

This was the first league match Malachi Boateng hadn’t started for Dundee this season.

In fact the only game he hadn’t started previously was his first match at Bonnyrigg Rose, just hours after he signed on loan from Crystal Palace.

Mo Sylla was in the front of the defence and battled away well enough, showing his ability in breaking up play.

Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

But half-time saw Docherty call for Boateng as his one change to inject something into his team.

It worked, Dundee were better and Boateng certainly played his part.

Like McCowan, the Palace youngster is a big, big player in the centre of the park for Dundee. They missed him for the final moments at St Johnstone and they missed him in the first half here.

Since the break

Despite the disappointment of that Rangers game, the Dark Blues can be very happy with their work since their impromptu three-week break last month.

Dundee have picked up seven points from the last 12 with three clean sheets in four games.

McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS
McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

Stretch it back and Docherty’s side have four shut-outs in their last five Premiership matches.

Defensively they work very, very hard. And when a team does get through the backline, Trevor Carson is a very hard man to beat.

Once more, he proved his manager right for declaring Carson would win Dundee points this season.

Dundee have one more match to come before the last international break of the year with St Mirren in town next weekend.

Pick up another result and that Rangers reverse can quickly be put down as an anomaly.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty says Dundee squad 'screams character' after Livingston win as he explains Scott…
Luke McCowan at full time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee 1-0 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Luke McCowan stunner earns vital…
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates after scoring at Livingston, only for his goal to be ruled out. Image: SNS
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko out to right wrongs against Livingston after VAR robbed star of…
The match was paused due to flares being lit
Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty challenges 'honest' Dundee stars to prove Rangers rout was one-off
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football
Max Anderson made his Inverness debut last weekend. Image: SNS
Inverness targeting 'statement' against Dundee United, warns on-loan Dundee star
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy speaks to referee Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS
Dundee won't be 'moping around' insists skipper Joe Shaughnessy after Rangers 'mess'
Rangers fans lit up Dens Park's Bob Shankly Stand with pyro. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers pyro storm: How did Gers fans manage to light up Dens…
2
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
Police 'working to identify Rangers fans' after no arrests made during pyro chaos at…

Conversation