Dundee 1-0 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Luke McCowan stunner earns vital win

Dundee defeated Livingston for the second time in eight days thanks to a stunning Luke McCowan free-kick.

It had been a busy period for the Dark Blues with the Livi double-header sandwiching the chaotic clash with Rangers.

It was 2-0 in West Lothian with an impressive showing from Tony Docherty’s side.

This was much more of a battle but, once more, the result was the same.

McCowan’s 57th-minute free-kick was the difference as Dundee moved four points clear of their opponents and up to sixth in the Premiership table.

First half

Lyall Cameron, Zak Rudden and Jordan McGhee were in as Tony Docherty’s side looked to get over that heavy defeat to Rangers.

There was no Scott Tiffoney, however, after he picked up a knock in training.

But it was a poor opening 45 from the Dark Blues as they struggled to make any real in-roads in the Livi defence.

Possession was given up far too easily throughout the first half and it was the visitors who went closest to opening the scoring.

Joel Nouble got on the end of a fine James Penrice cross but fired over while Dundee’s best effort saw a Ricki Lamie header flash just wide.

Second half

The second 45 started in contentious fashion with VAR inevitably involved. Rudden burst through the centre of the Livi defence before being cleaned out by Sean Kelly.

Referee Alan Muir flashed the red card only for VAR to suggest he view it again and the red was reduced to yellow.

Dundee were unperturbed, however, as McCowan stepped up to curl in a beauty, sending the resulting free-kick into the top corner. It was a real moment of quality in a match devoid of any previously.

This, though, was a different Livi side to the one well-beaten in West Lothian last week and the Dark Blues had to be strong at the back.

But they also broke well with Zach Robinson firing a good effort wide as he made his return from injury.

Up the other end another sub went close as Michael Nottingham nodded just wide of Trevor Carson’s post with the keeper scrambling.

Carson then had to be at his best in stoppage time as he reacted brilliantly to keep out a deflected Livi effort, keeping his clean sheet in the process and earning his side a crucial three points.

Star Man: Luke McCowan

Quality in front of goal was sadly lacking throughout the 90-plus minutes at Dens Park.

Aside from one moment of brilliance from Dundee’s No 17. The difference-maker.

Player Ratings

Dundee: Carson 7, Portales 7, Shaughnessy 7, Lamie 6, McGhee 6, Beck 7 (Donnelly 90), Sylla 6 (Boateng 46, 6), Cameron 6 (Howley 71), McCowan 8, Rudden 6, Bakayoko 6 (Robinson 71).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Pineda, Reilly, Robertson.

Livingston: Hamilton, Devlin, Pittman, Stephen Kelly (Anderson 61), Welch-Hayes (Nottingham 66), Holt (Sangare 66), Nouble, Shinnie, Sean Kelly, Lloyd (Mackay 51), Penrice.

Subs not used: George, Parkes, Brandon, Bradley, Guthrie.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 4,769 (140 away)