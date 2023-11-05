Dundee 1-0 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Luke McCowan stunner earns vital win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee 1-0 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Luke McCowan stunner earns vital win

Dark Blues edge out David Martindale's Livi to move up to sixth in the Premiership.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan at full time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Luke McCowan at full time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee defeated Livingston for the second time in eight days thanks to a stunning Luke McCowan free-kick.

It had been a busy period for the Dark Blues with the Livi double-header sandwiching the chaotic clash with Rangers.

It was 2-0 in West Lothian with an impressive showing from Tony Docherty’s side.

This was much more of a battle but, once more, the result was the same.

McCowan’s 57th-minute free-kick was the difference as Dundee moved four points clear of their opponents and up to sixth in the Premiership table.

First half

Lyall Cameron, Zak Rudden and Jordan McGhee were in as Tony Docherty’s side looked to get over that heavy defeat to Rangers.

There was no Scott Tiffoney, however, after he picked up a knock in training.

But it was a poor opening 45 from the Dark Blues as they struggled to make any real in-roads in the Livi defence.

Livingston's Joel Nouble sticks a good chance over the bar. Image: Shutterstock
Livingston’s Joel Nouble sticks a good chance over the bar. Image: Shutterstock

Possession was given up far too easily throughout the first half and it was the visitors who went closest to opening the scoring.

Joel Nouble got on the end of a fine James Penrice cross but fired over while Dundee’s best effort saw a Ricki Lamie header flash just wide.

Second half

The second 45 started in contentious fashion with VAR inevitably involved. Rudden burst through the centre of the Livi defence before being cleaned out by Sean Kelly.

Referee Alan Muir flashed the red card only for VAR to suggest he view it again and the red was reduced to yellow.

Dundee were unperturbed, however, as McCowan stepped up to curl in a beauty, sending the resulting free-kick into the top corner. It was a real moment of quality in a match devoid of any previously.

McCowan finds the top corner. Image:SNS
McCowan finds the top corner. Image:SNS

This, though, was a different Livi side to the one well-beaten in West Lothian last week and the Dark Blues had to be strong at the back.

But they also broke well with Zach Robinson firing a good effort wide as he made his return from injury.

Up the other end another sub went close as Michael Nottingham nodded just wide of Trevor Carson’s post with the keeper scrambling.

Carson then had to be at his best in stoppage time as he reacted brilliantly to keep out a deflected Livi effort, keeping his clean sheet in the process and earning his side a crucial three points.

Star Man: Luke McCowan

McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS
McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan fights for the ball with Scott Pittman. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Quality in front of goal was sadly lacking throughout the 90-plus minutes at Dens Park.

Aside from one moment of brilliance from Dundee’s No 17. The difference-maker.

Player Ratings

Dundee: Carson 7, Portales 7, Shaughnessy 7, Lamie 6, McGhee 6, Beck 7 (Donnelly 90), Sylla 6 (Boateng 46, 6), Cameron 6 (Howley 71), McCowan 8, Rudden 6, Bakayoko 6 (Robinson 71).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Pineda, Reilly, Robertson.

Livingston: Hamilton, Devlin, Pittman, Stephen Kelly (Anderson 61), Welch-Hayes (Nottingham 66), Holt (Sangare 66), Nouble, Shinnie, Sean Kelly, Lloyd (Mackay 51), Penrice.

Subs not used: George, Parkes, Brandon, Bradley, Guthrie.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 4,769 (140 away)

More from Dundee FC

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates after scoring at Livingston, only for his goal to be ruled out. Image: SNS
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko out to right wrongs against Livingston after VAR robbed star of…
The match was paused due to flares being lit
Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty challenges 'honest' Dundee stars to prove Rangers rout was one-off
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football
Max Anderson made his Inverness debut last weekend. Image: SNS
Inverness targeting 'statement' against Dundee United, warns on-loan Dundee star
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy speaks to referee Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS
Dundee won't be 'moping around' insists skipper Joe Shaughnessy after Rangers 'mess'
Rangers fans lit up Dens Park's Bob Shankly Stand with pyro. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers pyro storm: How did Gers fans manage to light up Dens…
2
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
Police 'working to identify Rangers fans' after no arrests made during pyro chaos at…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
'The referee fouled our player and they score from it'- Dundee boss Tony Docherty…
Rangers fans set off flares as the match eventually kicked off, delaying things once more. Image: SNS
Dundee 0-5 Rangers: Traffic and flares delay kick off as Dee rage at referee…

Conversation