Tony Docherty says Dundee squad ‘screams character’ after Livingston win as he explains Scott Tiffoney absence

Tony Docherty says his Dundee squad “screams character” after seeing them get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Livingston.

The Dark Blues came into the contest on the back of a 5-0 thumping by Rangers on a chaotic night at Dens Park.

But they put that disappointment to bed thanks to a hard-fought victory at Dens Park.

Luke McCowan’s terrific free-kick on 57 minutes was the difference between the teams as Dundee moved up to sixth in the Premiership table.

And Docherty was delighted to see his side earn a sixth clean sheet of the season.

“This squad screams character. The mentality is fantastic and has been from day one,” Docherty said.

“The clean sheets we are keeping give you such a platform to win games.

“The team worked so hard to protect that lead and none more than Trevor Carson with that save at the end.

“The boys applauded him in the dressing-room after the game for that.

“It showed real mentality to see the game out.”

Moment of quality

He added: “There is nothing between the teams. We are a newly-promoted team and nobody can expect a home game against Livingston to be easy.

“It’s a tough, tough game and you have to do so many things right.

“I think what defined the match was a moment of quality from Luke McCowan.

“I’m delighted for him. I’m always banging on to him to get more goals and assists – I was teasing him the other day saying Joe Shaughnessy has more goals than him.

“Now he’s level with Joe!

“I’m really pleased for the team.”

Scott Tiffoney

Docherty made three changes to his team after the disappointing 5-0 reverse at home to Rangers.

Missing, though, was former Livi man Scott Tiffoney.

After getting over a groin complaint, the winger returned to action last weekend.

But he’s now suffered a new issue.

“He picked up a wee innocuous thing in training on Saturday,” Docherty revealed.

“He damaged his thigh muscle. We’re hoping it’s not too much.

“We’ll assess it on Monday and see where he is.

“But that was a blow for us.”