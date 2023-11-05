Tony Docherty says Dundee squad ‘screams character’ after Livingston win as he explains Scott Tiffoney absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty says Dundee squad ‘screams character’ after Livingston win as he explains Scott Tiffoney absence

The Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners in a hard-fought contest at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty says his Dundee squad “screams character” after seeing them get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Livingston.

The Dark Blues came into the contest on the back of a 5-0 thumping by Rangers on a chaotic night at Dens Park.

But they put that disappointment to bed thanks to a hard-fought victory at Dens Park.

Luke McCowan’s terrific free-kick on 57 minutes was the difference between the teams as Dundee moved up to sixth in the Premiership table.

And Docherty was delighted to see his side earn a sixth clean sheet of the season.

“This squad screams character. The mentality is fantastic and has been from day one,” Docherty said.

Jordan McGhee tackles James Penrice as Dundee edged out Livingston. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee tackles James Penrice as Dundee edged out Livingston. Image: SNS

“The clean sheets we are keeping give you such a platform to win games.

“The team worked so hard to protect that lead and none more than Trevor Carson with that save at the end.

“The boys applauded him in the dressing-room after the game for that.

“It showed real mentality to see the game out.”

Moment of quality

He added: “There is nothing between the teams. We are a newly-promoted team and nobody can expect a home game against Livingston to be easy.

“It’s a tough, tough game and you have to do so many things right.

“I think what defined the match was a moment of quality from Luke McCowan.

McCowan finds the top corner. Image:SNS
McCowan finds the top corner. Image:SNS

“I’m delighted for him. I’m always banging on to him to get more goals and assists – I was teasing him the other day saying Joe Shaughnessy has more goals than him.

“Now he’s level with Joe!

“I’m really pleased for the team.”

Scott Tiffoney

Docherty made three changes to his team after the disappointing 5-0 reverse at home to Rangers.

Missing, though, was former Livi man Scott Tiffoney.

Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney missed the Livi clash. Image: SNS

After getting over a groin complaint, the winger returned to action last weekend.

But he’s now suffered a new issue.

“He picked up a wee innocuous thing in training on Saturday,” Docherty revealed.

“He damaged his thigh muscle. We’re hoping it’s not too much.

“We’ll assess it on Monday and see where he is.

“But that was a blow for us.”

Conversation