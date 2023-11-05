Craig Levein reveals appeal of St Johnstone job and confirms Brechin boss Andy Kirk lined up as No 2

The St Johnstone manager’s post will scratch an itch for Craig Levein – who believes he has one big job left in him.

The 59-year-old is on the verge of becoming the McDiarmid Park club’s next boss, with an official announcement expected soon.

The former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland head coach was a pundit on BBC Sportsound on Sunday, when he was quizzed about succeeding Steven MacLean.

As revealed by Courier Sport on Saturday, it would take a serious last minute hitch to scupper the deal.

And Levein confirmed Brechin City manager, Andy Kirk, has been lined up as his assistant.

St Johnstone set to appoint Craig Levein as manager – with Brechin boss Andy Kirk No 2 frontrunner https://t.co/dW3pJpENNE pic.twitter.com/OSHU4hZgui — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) November 4, 2023

“It’s not done, that’s the first thing I can tell you,” he said.

“There have been conversations and we’re somewhere in between those two things.

“I want to have another go at it, throw the dice and see if I can make a difference in the St Johnstone team and see if we can improve and get up the league.

“I’ve always said that if the right thing ever came up I would like to have another go but the right thing hadn’t come up.

“This opportunity is something that I looked quite seriously at.

“I’ve had a look at the squad, the results and spoken to a few people and got a good feel about it.

“We’ll wait and see. Until the ink is dry on the piece of paper, nothing’s done.”

Perth pull

Asked what the particular attraction of ending a four-year absence from the cut and thrust of Premiership football in Perth is, Levein answered: “The people at the club, that’s basically it.

“I like Geoff Brown, I like Stan (Harris) and Gus (MacPherson) is there.

“I get on really well with Gus.

“If things do go to plan I’ll be bringing Andy Kirk with me to do all the work basically!

“So yeah, I’m really looking forward to it.”