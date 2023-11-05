Craig Levein reveals appeal of St Johnstone job and confirms Brechin boss Andy Kirk lined up as No 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein reveals appeal of St Johnstone job and confirms Brechin boss Andy Kirk lined up as No 2

The former Dundee United and Scotland boss is set to take over from Steven MacLean.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein and Andy Kirk.
Craig Levein and Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone manager’s post will scratch an itch for Craig Levein – who believes he has one big job left in him.

The 59-year-old is on the verge of becoming the McDiarmid Park club’s next boss, with an official announcement expected soon.

The former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland head coach was a pundit on BBC Sportsound on Sunday, when he was quizzed about succeeding Steven MacLean.

As revealed by Courier Sport on Saturday, it would take a serious last minute hitch to scupper the deal.

And Levein confirmed Brechin City manager, Andy Kirk, has been lined up as his assistant.

“It’s not done, that’s the first thing I can tell you,” he said.

“There have been conversations and we’re somewhere in between those two things.

“I want to have another go at it, throw the dice and see if I can make a difference in the St Johnstone team and see if we can improve and get up the league.

“I’ve always said that if the right thing ever came up I would like to have another go but the right thing hadn’t come up.

“This opportunity is something that I looked quite seriously at.

“I’ve had a look at the squad, the results and spoken to a few people and got a good feel about it.

“We’ll wait and see. Until the ink is dry on the piece of paper, nothing’s done.”

Perth pull

Asked what the particular attraction of ending a four-year absence from the cut and thrust of Premiership football in Perth is, Levein answered: “The people at the club, that’s basically it.

“I like Geoff Brown, I like Stan (Harris) and Gus (MacPherson) is there.

“I get on really well with Gus.

“If things do go to plan I’ll be bringing Andy Kirk with me to do all the work basically!

“So yeah, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Conversation