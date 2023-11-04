St Johnstone set to appoint Craig Levein as manager – with Brechin boss Andy Kirk No 2 frontrunner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone set to appoint Craig Levein as manager – with Brechin boss Andy Kirk No 2 frontrunner

The 59-year-old former Dundee United and Scotland boss is expected to take over from Steven MacLean.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein is set to be appointed the new St Johnstone manager, with Brechin City head coach, Andy Kirk, the frontrunner to be his assistant.

The former Scotland, Dundee United and Hearts boss has decided to lead Saints’ top-flight survival fight, Courier Sport understands.

And, barring any late hitches in contract negotiations, the 59-year-old will take over from Steven MacLean in time for Tuesday’s game against Motherwell.

Levein is a vastly experienced Scottish football figure.

His last job as a manager ended over four years ago, ironically after his Jam Tarts team were beaten at McDiarmid Park.

Craig Levein looks to be on his way to St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Most recently, he has been an advisor with Brechin.

Levein was a spectator at Saints’ midweek victory against Kilmarnock, staying to the last kick of the ball.

Interest on both sides became concrete the following morning, with the former Scotland international defender quickly moving to the top of chief executive Stan Harris’s wish-list.

Livingston manager, David Martindale, had also been on the shortlist but Saints decided to pursue Levein after the West Lothian club issued a statement denying permission to hold talks.

After watching Saints in person, Levein has been convinced that keeping them in the Premiership is an achievable task.

Master and apprentice

He has worked with several coaches throughout his career as a manager and director of football, one of them being Kirk.

The Brechin boss, who spent several years with Dunfermline as a player, was an academy coach with Hearts and Rangers before moving to the Angus club, who he won the Highland League with last season.

Craig Levein and Andy Kirk.
Craig Levein and Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

In a Courier interview earlier this year, Kirk gave an insight into their working relationship at Glebe Park, as well as Levein’s enduring passion for football.

“Craig doesn’t get paid but is at every training session and travels the country with us to watch games,” said the Northern Irishman.

“He loves football and gets a buzz from being on the training pitch.

“Craig will be the one at the end who is collecting in cones and balls.

“It’s such a fantastic asset for me, as a young coach, and Brechin to have at their disposal.”

Brechin thrashed Deveronvale 4-0 in the Highland League today.

