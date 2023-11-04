St Johnstone set to appoint Craig Levein as manager – with Brechin boss Andy Kirk No 2 frontrunner

Craig Levein is set to be appointed the new St Johnstone manager, with Brechin City head coach, Andy Kirk, the frontrunner to be his assistant.

The former Scotland, Dundee United and Hearts boss has decided to lead Saints’ top-flight survival fight, Courier Sport understands.

And, barring any late hitches in contract negotiations, the 59-year-old will take over from Steven MacLean in time for Tuesday’s game against Motherwell.

Levein is a vastly experienced Scottish football figure.

His last job as a manager ended over four years ago, ironically after his Jam Tarts team were beaten at McDiarmid Park.

Most recently, he has been an advisor with Brechin.

Levein was a spectator at Saints’ midweek victory against Kilmarnock, staying to the last kick of the ball.

Interest on both sides became concrete the following morning, with the former Scotland international defender quickly moving to the top of chief executive Stan Harris’s wish-list.

Livingston manager, David Martindale, had also been on the shortlist but Saints decided to pursue Levein after the West Lothian club issued a statement denying permission to hold talks.

After watching Saints in person, Levein has been convinced that keeping them in the Premiership is an achievable task.

Master and apprentice

He has worked with several coaches throughout his career as a manager and director of football, one of them being Kirk.

The Brechin boss, who spent several years with Dunfermline as a player, was an academy coach with Hearts and Rangers before moving to the Angus club, who he won the Highland League with last season.

In a Courier interview earlier this year, Kirk gave an insight into their working relationship at Glebe Park, as well as Levein’s enduring passion for football.

“Craig doesn’t get paid but is at every training session and travels the country with us to watch games,” said the Northern Irishman.

“He loves football and gets a buzz from being on the training pitch.

“Craig will be the one at the end who is collecting in cones and balls.

“It’s such a fantastic asset for me, as a young coach, and Brechin to have at their disposal.”

Brechin thrashed Deveronvale 4-0 in the Highland League today.