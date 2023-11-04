Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrie: Ian Murray’s side miss chance to close gap on Dundee United

Raith Rovers missed the chance to close the gap on Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United with a 1-1 draw with Airdrie.

Callum Smith opened the scoring against his former club just before half-time at Strark’s Park, his sixth goal of the season.

That was before former Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov equalised for the Diamonds 10 minutes after the break.

It could have been worse for Raith if not for some fantastic goalkeeping from Kevin Dabrowski. Airdrie also struck the woodwork twice in the first half.

With Dundee United dropping points at home to Inverness, it was a missed opportunity for Raith to close the gap on the Championship leaders.

Airdrie edge the first half but Raith Rovers take the lead

Rovers manager Ian Murray started with the same eleven that won away to Morton on Tuesday night but to a 4-1-3-2 formation – though that did become a 4-2-3-1 by half-time.

In a fairly even first half, Airdrie edged it on chances and got the first effort on target through a tame Charlie Telfer header.

Sam Stanton then went close a couple of times for Raith and Lewis Vaughan was later inches away from a good contact that could have given Rovers the lead.

The visitors started to cause their own issues at one stage, getting caught in possession while trying to pass out from the back – three times in quick succession.

Airdrie had their chances too but Kevin Dabrowski kept them out, firstly pushing away Adam Frizzell’s long-ranger.

The Pole later pulled off two spectacular saves, the first a header from Mason Hancock from close ranger.

The second was even better, with Darbowski tipping Rhys McCabe’s onto the post.

Before that, former Dunfermline striker Todorov hit the bar with a volley and Craig Watson was close with a header.

Lengthy delay as Hancock was treated and replaced after an accidental collision.

The opening goal came against the run of play when it did arrives, shortly before the break.

Smith raced through and hooked the ball past Joshua Rae after a lovely dummy from Aidan Connolly to send him through on goal.

CALLLLLLLLLUM SMITH 👏 pic.twitter.com/G1wCTEeWpo — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) November 4, 2023

Todorov earns Airdrie a point

Ten minutes after half-time, Raith had Dabrowski to thank once again when he tipped over from Todorov.

From the resulting corner, the Bulgarian rose in a packed penalty area to nod the Diamonds level.

Rovers manager Murray then turned to his threadbare bench, bringing on Dylan Easton around the hour mark for Josh Mullin.

He and Stanton had efforts from distance but both flew over the bar as Raith struggled to regain their momentum.

Tuesday night’s double-goal hero Connolly then let one fly from outside the area, this time hitting the target, but Rae was there to tip it around the post.

Both sides pushed for a winner and there was a scare for the Rovers backline when Euan Murray misjudged a header a substitute Liam McStravik ran though on goal. but his shot was wayward.

With two minute of the 90 to go, Easton was presented with a wonderful chance for the winner but shot straight at Rae after Stanton’s slaloming run.

The result will be seen as two points dropped for Rovers but doesn’t look as bad when taken in the context of seven points from three games over an eight-day period.

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen, Brown, Murray, Dick; Byrne; Connolly (McGill 80′), Stanton, Mullin (Easton 62′); Smith, Vaughan (Masson 80′).

Subs not used: McNeil, Hannah.