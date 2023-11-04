Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrie: Ian Murray’s side miss chance to close gap on Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrie: Ian Murray’s side miss chance to close gap on Dundee United

Callum Smith opened the scoring before Nikolay Todorov's equaliser at Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray took on his former side Airdrie. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray took on his former side Airdrie. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.

Raith Rovers missed the chance to close the gap on Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United with a 1-1 draw with Airdrie.

Callum Smith opened the scoring against his former club just before half-time at Strark’s Park, his sixth goal of the season.

That was before former Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov equalised for the Diamonds 10 minutes after the break.

It could have been worse for Raith if not for some fantastic goalkeeping from Kevin Dabrowski. Airdrie also struck the woodwork twice in the first half.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.

With Dundee United dropping points at home to Inverness, it was a missed opportunity for Raith to close the gap on the Championship leaders.

Airdrie edge the first half but Raith Rovers take the lead

Rovers manager Ian Murray started with the same eleven that won away to Morton on Tuesday night but to a 4-1-3-2 formation – though that did become a 4-2-3-1 by half-time.

In a fairly even first half, Airdrie edged it on chances and got the first effort on target through a tame Charlie Telfer header.

Sam Stanton then went close a couple of times for Raith and Lewis Vaughan was later inches away from a good contact that could have given Rovers the lead.

The visitors started to cause their own issues at one stage, getting caught in possession while trying to pass out from the back – three times in quick succession.

Airdrie had their chances too but Kevin Dabrowski kept them out, firstly pushing away Adam Frizzell’s long-ranger.

The Pole later pulled off two spectacular saves, the first a header from Mason Hancock from close ranger.

The second was even better, with Darbowski tipping Rhys McCabe’s onto the post.

Before that, former Dunfermline striker Todorov hit the bar with a volley and Craig Watson was close with a header.

Lengthy delay as Hancock was treated and replaced after an accidental collision.

The opening goal came against the run of play when it did arrives, shortly before the break.

Smith raced through and hooked the ball past Joshua Rae after a lovely dummy from Aidan Connolly to send him through on goal.

Todorov earns Airdrie a point

Ten minutes after half-time, Raith had Dabrowski to thank once again when he tipped over from Todorov.

From the resulting corner, the Bulgarian rose in a packed penalty area to nod the Diamonds level.

Rovers manager Murray then turned to his threadbare bench, bringing on Dylan Easton around the hour mark for Josh Mullin.

He and Stanton had efforts from distance but both flew over the bar as Raith struggled to regain their momentum.

Tuesday night’s double-goal hero Connolly then let one fly from outside the area, this time hitting the target, but Rae was there to tip it around the post.

Both sides pushed for a winner and there was a scare for the Rovers backline when Euan Murray misjudged a header a substitute Liam McStravik ran though on goal. but his shot was wayward.

With two minute of the 90 to go, Easton was presented with a wonderful chance for the winner but shot straight at Rae after Stanton’s slaloming run.

The result will be seen as two points dropped for Rovers but doesn’t look as bad when taken in the context of seven points from three games over an eight-day period.

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen, Brown, Murray, Dick; Byrne; Connolly (McGill 80′), Stanton, Mullin (Easton 62′); Smith, Vaughan (Masson 80′).

Subs not used: McNeil, Hannah.

