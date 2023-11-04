Dundee United 1-1 Inverness: Kevin Holt earns Tangerines point as Duncan Ferguson leaves Tannadice with draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 1-1 Inverness: Kevin Holt earns Tangerines point as Duncan Ferguson leaves Tannadice with draw

Holt was the United hero again as his prolific campaign continued.

By Alan Temple
Kevin Holt's diving header sealed a draw for Dundee United against Inverness
Holt's diving header was crucial. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt secured a 1-1 draw for Dundee United as Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness left Tannadice with a share of the spoils.

Nathan Shaw gave the Caley Jags — unbeaten since Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds at the helm — a shock lead early in the second half.

However, that was swiftly cancelled out by Holt’s spectacular, stooping diving header.

The result sees United extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 games, while they remain four points ahead of Raith Rovers, who could only draw against Airdrie.

Duncan Ferguson, left, greets former United teammate and current Tannadice coach Dave Bowman
Duncan Ferguson, left, greets former United teammate and current Tannadice coach Dave Bowman. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin made three changes from the side that defeated Airdrie 2-0 in midweek, with Louis Moult, Jordan Tillson and Kieran Freeman replacing Declan Glass, Ross Docherty and Liam Grimshaw.

The encounter marked Ferguson’s maiden return to Tannadice in a working capacity since departing the club in the summer of 1993, when the Tangerines banked £4 million from his switch to Rangers.

Another ex-United hero Gary Bollan — part of the Scottish Cup-winning side of 1994 — was also back in DD3 as part of Ferguson’s coaching staff.

Big save from Walton

Kai Fotheringham, enjoying a hot-streak of four goals in his last five Championship outings, was the first to threaten as he surged into the box and warmed the palms of Mark Ridgers with a low drive.

Jordan Tillson of Dundee United closes down David Wotherspoon of Inverness
Tillson, right, came into the side to replace injured skipper Ross Docherty. Image: SNS

However, Inverness were playing some tidy stuff; Billy Mckay finding clever pockets of space, Shaw and Max Anderson intrepidly bursting forward and Cameron Harper impressing at left-back.

And they almost claimed the lead mid-way through the first period when Anderson burst forward and slipped a neat pass to Mckay at the second time of asking — only for Jack Walton to make a super point-blank stop with his legs.

United passed up a decent opportunity of their own moments later when Glenn Middleton was sent haring into the box. His low drive across the face of goal was neither fish nor fowl; missing the target and evading Moult, who was waiting for a tap-in.

A frustrated Dundee United striker Louis Moult sees his shot drift off target against Inverness.
A frustrated Louis Moult sees his shot drift off target. Image: SNS

A frustrating afternoon for Moult continued when he did receive a fine Tony Watt delivery, but could not get enough purchase on his stretching effort. The ball trundled wide.

2 goals in 6 minutes

United’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell on the cusp of half-time.

A Middleton corner-kick found Holt at the near-post, with the Terrors’ defender forcing Ridgers into an excellent stop. However, he could only claw the ball into the path of Scott McMann, who wildly lashed over the bar.

Inverness' Nathan Shaw steers a low shot past Dundee United stopper Jack Walton
Nathan Shaw steers a low shot past Walton. Image: SNS

And the hosts were made to pay for that profligacy after the break.

Anderson sent Harper scampering down the left-flank after a Tangerines attack broke down, and his low cut-back was perfect for Shaw to steer beyond Walton from inside the box.

A lightning counter, perfectly executed; and celebrated by Ferguson as wildly as any of his 35 goals for United. 

But the Highlanders’ joy lasted just six minutes.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller. Image: SNS

Parity was restored via Holt’s bulleted diving header from a Fotheringham corner-kick. His eighth goal of the season; the winger’s fifth assist.

But rather than tee up a grandstand finish, Goodwin’s men struggled to build on that momentum, with the Caley Jags parking their adventurous streak in favour of ensuring a point.

Middleton did force a good near-post stop from Ridgers with the last kick of the game.

Star man: Nathan Shaw (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Even before his clinical low finish, Shaw was among the stand-outs at Tannadice.

He embarked on a couple of ambitious dribbles, linked well with Mckay and found intelligent pockets of space between the lines.

Nathan Shaw and Inverness players celebrate against Dundee United
The Inverness players toast Shaw’s opener. Image: SNS

Shaw’s third goal of the campaign — just the fifth time Walton has been beaten in the league — was rich reward for a fine outing.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 7; Freeman 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 6; Fotheringham 6 (Glass 65), Tillson 6 (Mochrie 78), Sibbald 7, Middleton 7; Watt 6 (Cudjoe 65), Moult 6. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Duffy, Moore, Stirton.

Referee: Don Robertson
Att: 7,602 (270 away)

