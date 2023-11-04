Dundee United 1-1 Inverness: Kevin Holt earns Tangerines point as Duncan Ferguson leaves Tannadice with draw

Kevin Holt secured a 1-1 draw for Dundee United as Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness left Tannadice with a share of the spoils.

Nathan Shaw gave the Caley Jags — unbeaten since Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds at the helm — a shock lead early in the second half.

However, that was swiftly cancelled out by Holt’s spectacular, stooping diving header.

The result sees United extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 games, while they remain four points ahead of Raith Rovers, who could only draw against Airdrie.

Jim Goodwin made three changes from the side that defeated Airdrie 2-0 in midweek, with Louis Moult, Jordan Tillson and Kieran Freeman replacing Declan Glass, Ross Docherty and Liam Grimshaw.

The encounter marked Ferguson’s maiden return to Tannadice in a working capacity since departing the club in the summer of 1993, when the Tangerines banked £4 million from his switch to Rangers.

Another ex-United hero Gary Bollan — part of the Scottish Cup-winning side of 1994 — was also back in DD3 as part of Ferguson’s coaching staff.

Kai Fotheringham, enjoying a hot-streak of four goals in his last five Championship outings, was the first to threaten as he surged into the box and warmed the palms of Mark Ridgers with a low drive.

However, Inverness were playing some tidy stuff; Billy Mckay finding clever pockets of space, Shaw and Max Anderson intrepidly bursting forward and Cameron Harper impressing at left-back.

And they almost claimed the lead mid-way through the first period when Anderson burst forward and slipped a neat pass to Mckay at the second time of asking — only for Jack Walton to make a super point-blank stop with his legs.

United passed up a decent opportunity of their own moments later when Glenn Middleton was sent haring into the box. His low drive across the face of goal was neither fish nor fowl; missing the target and evading Moult, who was waiting for a tap-in.

A frustrating afternoon for Moult continued when he did receive a fine Tony Watt delivery, but could not get enough purchase on his stretching effort. The ball trundled wide.

2 goals in 6 minutes

United’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell on the cusp of half-time.

A Middleton corner-kick found Holt at the near-post, with the Terrors’ defender forcing Ridgers into an excellent stop. However, he could only claw the ball into the path of Scott McMann, who wildly lashed over the bar.

And the hosts were made to pay for that profligacy after the break.

Anderson sent Harper scampering down the left-flank after a Tangerines attack broke down, and his low cut-back was perfect for Shaw to steer beyond Walton from inside the box.

A lightning counter, perfectly executed; and celebrated by Ferguson as wildly as any of his 35 goals for United.

But the Highlanders’ joy lasted just six minutes.

Parity was restored via Holt’s bulleted diving header from a Fotheringham corner-kick. His eighth goal of the season; the winger’s fifth assist.

But rather than tee up a grandstand finish, Goodwin’s men struggled to build on that momentum, with the Caley Jags parking their adventurous streak in favour of ensuring a point.

Middleton did force a good near-post stop from Ridgers with the last kick of the game.

Star man: Nathan Shaw (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Even before his clinical low finish, Shaw was among the stand-outs at Tannadice.

He embarked on a couple of ambitious dribbles, linked well with Mckay and found intelligent pockets of space between the lines.

Shaw’s third goal of the campaign — just the fifth time Walton has been beaten in the league — was rich reward for a fine outing.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 7; Freeman 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 6; Fotheringham 6 (Glass 65), Tillson 6 (Mochrie 78), Sibbald 7, Middleton 7; Watt 6 (Cudjoe 65), Moult 6. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Duffy, Moore, Stirton.

Referee: Don Robertson

Att: 7,602 (270 away)