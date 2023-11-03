Duncan Ferguson reveals Dundee United old boys’ reunion planned for Tannadice return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson reveals Dundee United old boys’ reunion planned for Tannadice return

Ferguson has made plans with former Tangerines team-mates for after Saturday's Championship clash.

By Paul Chalk
Duncan Ferguson, pictured while in charge of Forest Green Rovers
Duncan Ferguson is returning to Dundee United on Saturday as Inverness manager. Image: Shutterstock.

Duncan Ferguson is set for a Dundee United old boys’ reunion after his return to Tannadice with Inverness.

Thirty years after leaving Dundee United as a record-breaking £4 million player to join Rangers, Ferguson returns on Saturday as Caley Thistle manager.

‘Big Dunc’ believes his team, who are looking to push away from the lower end of the Championship, will be taking on a United side who will win the title.

But he believes the Highlanders can shock Jim Goodwin’s league leaders – as the starter to an evening meal with former team-mates.

He said: “It was a long time ago and it is amazing where the time goes.

Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.
Duncan Ferguson in his Dundee United playing days. Image: DC Thomson

“I’m looking forward to it. I have a lot of fond memories of Dundee United.

“It is a great club. It’s where I broke through. It’s great to go back there.

“I went to see some games there at the back end of last season. I saw one or two of the boys knocking around.

“We’ve actually organised a wee bit of food on Saturday night after the game, so I might bump into one or two of them.

“It will be great to go back but even better if we get a result.”

Ferguson has had just three games in charge at Inverness, but has taken seven points from nine, most recently their 1-0 win against Airdrie on Saturday.

Duncan Ferguson celebrates with Inverness fans after leading them to victory in his first game in charge, against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Duncan Ferguson celebrates with Inverness fans after leading them to victory in his first game in charge, against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

ICT are battling to kick clear of danger and move closer to mid-table, while unbeaten United look to only have Raith Rovers as a potential title rivals.

The former Tangerines star, who Jim Goodwin expects to receive a positive reception from United fans, is in no doubt that his old club are destined for an instant ticket back to the Premiership.

He said: “Dundee United will win the league, in my opinion – they are the best team in the league.

“We will give it everything we’ve got.

“I watched Airdrie play Dundee United and Airdrie did well, as they did against us.

“They had a couple of good chances in the match but Dundee United do not concede goals and are scoring a lot, so it is going to be tough, but it is one we believe we can get a result from.”

Conversation