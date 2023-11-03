Duncan Ferguson reveals Dundee United old boys’ reunion planned for Tannadice return

Duncan Ferguson is set for a Dundee United old boys’ reunion after his return to Tannadice with Inverness.

Thirty years after leaving Dundee United as a record-breaking £4 million player to join Rangers, Ferguson returns on Saturday as Caley Thistle manager.

‘Big Dunc’ believes his team, who are looking to push away from the lower end of the Championship, will be taking on a United side who will win the title.

But he believes the Highlanders can shock Jim Goodwin’s league leaders – as the starter to an evening meal with former team-mates.

He said: “It was a long time ago and it is amazing where the time goes.

“I’m looking forward to it. I have a lot of fond memories of Dundee United.

“It is a great club. It’s where I broke through. It’s great to go back there.

“I went to see some games there at the back end of last season. I saw one or two of the boys knocking around.

“We’ve actually organised a wee bit of food on Saturday night after the game, so I might bump into one or two of them.

“It will be great to go back but even better if we get a result.”

Ferguson has had just three games in charge at Inverness, but has taken seven points from nine, most recently their 1-0 win against Airdrie on Saturday.

ICT are battling to kick clear of danger and move closer to mid-table, while unbeaten United look to only have Raith Rovers as a potential title rivals.

The former Tangerines star, who Jim Goodwin expects to receive a positive reception from United fans, is in no doubt that his old club are destined for an instant ticket back to the Premiership.

He said: “Dundee United will win the league, in my opinion – they are the best team in the league.

“We will give it everything we’ve got.

“I watched Airdrie play Dundee United and Airdrie did well, as they did against us.

“They had a couple of good chances in the match but Dundee United do not concede goals and are scoring a lot, so it is going to be tough, but it is one we believe we can get a result from.”