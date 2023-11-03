Inverness targeting ‘statement’ against Dundee United, warns on-loan Dundee star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness targeting ‘statement’ against Dundee United, warns on-loan Dundee star

Max Anderson wants the Caley Jags to show unbeaten United are in for a fight this season.

By Paul Chalk
Max Anderson made his Inverness debut last weekend. Image: SNS
Dundee's Max Anderson is on a season-long loan in Inverness. Image: SNS

On-loan Dundee star Max Anderson is determined to inflict a first loss of the season on Championship favourites Dundee United.

The Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder is eager to dent the Tangerines’ push for promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The 22-year-old, who has played seven times for Inverness since arriving from Dens Park in the summer, is in an optimistic mood after clean sheets against Partick Thistle and Airdrie, leading to four points in recent weeks.

He told the Press and Journal: “We’d like to put a statement out there that this is not just Dundee United’s league, that’s it’s not going to be an easy ride for them.

Max Anderson in action for Inverness in Duncan Ferguson’s first game in charge against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“The game is more about us though. We have two clean sheets including a win against Airdrie. Hopefully we can build that momentum. If we can get a few wins, you can push on as much as you can.

“Dundee United will come into it similar to us, with a lot of confidence and they will think the home game will suit them, so we’ll go there and hopefully upset them. It should be good.”

The gap between the sides is 19 points, but Anderson sees no reason why, on their day, ICT cannot return north with a precious victory.

He added: “Everyone beats everyone in this league – it has always been like that, although Dundee United have won almost every game. We’ve got a right good chance.

Chris Mochrie's winner sparks scenes of joy among Dundee United fans
A late Chris Mochrie winner saw Dundee United emerge victorious from their last meeting with Inverness. Image: Shutterstock

“We just take it one game at a time, and we don’t look too far ahead. If we take it step by step, we will be in a positive position.

“We don’t look too much at the table. It’s still early days. We always feel we have a chance against all the teams, so we want to cause an upset on Saturday and kick on from there.”

Former Tangerines star Duncan Ferguson will return to Tannadice in the Inverness dugout on Saturday.

He has established a pattern of intense training sessions since arriving in the Highland capital.

Duncan Ferguson, pictured while in charge of Forest Green Rovers
Duncan Ferguson will return to Dundee United’s Tannadice Park on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock.

Anderson welcomes the hefty demands laid out by the former Everton caretaker manager.

He said: “Training has been really good, and everyone is feeling more confident than we had been in the last few weeks. We’re positive and hopefully we can get a good result.

“The manager is demanding a lot from everyone and is pushing us every day and you can’t turn up at training and not want to push yourself 100%. He makes sure every day is a difficult and challenging session.”

