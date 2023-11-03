Inverness targeting ‘statement’ against Dundee United, warns on-loan Dundee star

On-loan Dundee star Max Anderson is determined to inflict a first loss of the season on Championship favourites Dundee United.

The Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder is eager to dent the Tangerines’ push for promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The 22-year-old, who has played seven times for Inverness since arriving from Dens Park in the summer, is in an optimistic mood after clean sheets against Partick Thistle and Airdrie, leading to four points in recent weeks.

He told the Press and Journal: “We’d like to put a statement out there that this is not just Dundee United’s league, that’s it’s not going to be an easy ride for them.

“The game is more about us though. We have two clean sheets including a win against Airdrie. Hopefully we can build that momentum. If we can get a few wins, you can push on as much as you can.

“Dundee United will come into it similar to us, with a lot of confidence and they will think the home game will suit them, so we’ll go there and hopefully upset them. It should be good.”

The gap between the sides is 19 points, but Anderson sees no reason why, on their day, ICT cannot return north with a precious victory.

He added: “Everyone beats everyone in this league – it has always been like that, although Dundee United have won almost every game. We’ve got a right good chance.

“We just take it one game at a time, and we don’t look too far ahead. If we take it step by step, we will be in a positive position.

“We don’t look too much at the table. It’s still early days. We always feel we have a chance against all the teams, so we want to cause an upset on Saturday and kick on from there.”

Former Tangerines star Duncan Ferguson will return to Tannadice in the Inverness dugout on Saturday.

He has established a pattern of intense training sessions since arriving in the Highland capital.

Anderson welcomes the hefty demands laid out by the former Everton caretaker manager.

He said: “Training has been really good, and everyone is feeling more confident than we had been in the last few weeks. We’re positive and hopefully we can get a good result.

“The manager is demanding a lot from everyone and is pushing us every day and you can’t turn up at training and not want to push yourself 100%. He makes sure every day is a difficult and challenging session.”