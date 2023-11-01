4 Dundee United talking points: Is Championship already 2 horse race?

A Kai Fotheringham brace secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for Dundee United to maintain the Tangerines’ lead at the summit of the Championship.

The youngster struck either side of half-time against Airdrie, while Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe were both denied by Josh Rae when presented with excellent opportunities.

And when required, United keeper Jack Walton came up with a big moment of his own.

Courier Sport was in North Lanarkshire to analyse the action at the Exclesior Stadium.

2 Horse Race?

Dundee United continue to set a fearsome pace at the summit of the Scottish Championship.

Unbeaten in the league, the Tangerines have scored more than seven goals for every one they have conceded and have only dropped points on three occasions.

In the circumstances, it is laudable that Raith Rovers have managed to hang on to their coattails.

Another victory at Cappielow, where Rovers lost twice last term, on Tuesday evening meant that four points still separate the promotion rivals. The Kirkcaldy outfit also have a game in hand.

And while United and Rovers go stride-for-stride, they may just leave the rest of the Championship in the dust.

Raith — with just one defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions — have already opened up a seven-point gap over third-place Partick Thistle, and boast a game in hand over the Jags.

Should the front-runners continue to perform at this level, this division will soon be a two-horse race.

Will Kai Fotheringham join international Tangerines?

Fotheringham is a young man enjoying a rich vein of form.

He looks sharp, confident and clinical. While Airdrie will rue lax defending on Tuesday evening, the winger took his goals with aplomb.

Fotheringham now boasts 10 goal contributions —rippling the net six times and teeing up another four — in his 15 appearances.

Still just 20 years of age, there is every chance his sparkling form has caught the eye of Scotland under-21s boss Scott Gemmill, who has called up teammates Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie and Jack Newman for recent squads.

Fotheringham has previously been part of an under-19s camp with his country, but is yet to feature for Gemmill’s age group.

With fixtures against Belgium (November 17) and Hungary (November 21) looming, he is making a forceful case.

Jack Walton grabs the spotlight

It may seem a strange comment about the man between the sticks for the team that boasts the best defensive record in British league football, but: Walton has somewhat flown under the radar.

That is largely due to United’s solidity ensuring he seldom has gilt-edged saves to make.

Walton’s communication and distribution is excellent, but he is rarely called upon to make crucial stops.

However, he stepped up when required on Tuesday evening and was deservedly spotlighted by boss Jim Goodwin, who declared: “We are lucky to have him.”

A pass by Liam McStravick sent Lewis McGregor through on goal and his low drive was magnificently deflected over the bar by the on-loan Luton Town stopper. Although leading 1-0, United were on the ropes at that point.

A very different game may have unfolded, if not for the big keeper’s intervention.

Instead, the Tangerines emerged victorious and Walton claimed his 11th clean sheet in 17 outings.

Ross Docherty in fitness sweat

The only negative to a professional night at the office was the early injury to captain Ross Docherty, who limped off with a suspected groin strain.

Goodwin immediately declared him a major doubt for the visit of Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness on Saturday, albeit the severity of the set-back will become apparent in the next 24 hours.

Docherty has been sensational for the Terrors since his arrival from Partick Thistle — but has endured a maddening couple of injuries.

He has already been sidelined by issues with both hamstrings and, while Jordan Tillson performed ably at the Excelsior Stadium, Goodwin will be desperate to have his skipper available sooner rather than later.