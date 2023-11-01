4 Dundee United talking points: Is Championship already 2 horse race?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Is Championship already 2 horse race?

United continued their fine form - but Raith Rovers won't go quietly.

Kai Fotheringham is saluted by his Dundee United teammates
Kai Fotheringham is saluted by his United teammates. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

A Kai Fotheringham brace secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for Dundee United to maintain the Tangerines’ lead at the summit of the Championship.

The youngster struck either side of half-time against Airdrie, while Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe were both denied by Josh Rae when presented with excellent opportunities.

And when required, United keeper Jack Walton came up with a big moment of his own.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, at Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie
Goodwin’s side came up with another big win. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was in North Lanarkshire to analyse the action at the Exclesior Stadium.

2 Horse Race?

Dundee United continue to set a fearsome pace at the summit of the Scottish Championship.

Unbeaten in the league, the Tangerines have scored more than seven goals for every one they have conceded and have only dropped points on three occasions.

In the circumstances, it is laudable that Raith Rovers have managed to hang on to their coattails.

Lewis Vaughan of Raith Rovers scores against Dundee United
Lewis Vaughan put Raith Rovers ahead versus Dundee United as they became the only home team to take points off the Tangerines. Image: SNS.

Another victory at Cappielow, where Rovers lost twice last term, on Tuesday evening meant that four points still separate the promotion rivals. The Kirkcaldy outfit also have a game in hand.

And while United and Rovers go stride-for-stride, they may just leave the rest of the Championship in the dust.

Raith — with just one defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions — have already opened up a seven-point gap over third-place Partick Thistle, and boast a game in hand over the Jags.

Should the front-runners continue to perform at this level, this division will soon be a two-horse race.

Will Kai Fotheringham join international Tangerines?

Fotheringham is a young man enjoying a rich vein of form.

He looks sharp, confident and clinical. While Airdrie will rue lax defending on Tuesday evening, the winger took his goals with aplomb.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham escapes the attention of Airdrie defenders
Fotheringham escapes the attention of Airdrie defenders. Image: SNS

Fotheringham now boasts 10 goal contributions —rippling the net six times and teeing up another four — in his 15 appearances.

Still just 20 years of age, there is every chance his sparkling form has caught the eye of Scotland under-21s boss Scott Gemmill, who has called up teammates Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie and Jack Newman for recent squads.

Fotheringham has previously been part of an under-19s camp with his country, but is yet to feature for Gemmill’s age group.

Kai Fotheringham, left, gets the acclaim of Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Fotheringham, left, gets the acclaim of boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

With fixtures against Belgium (November 17) and Hungary (November 21) looming, he is making a forceful case.

Jack Walton grabs the spotlight

It may seem a strange comment about the man between the sticks for the team that boasts the best defensive record in British league football, but: Walton has somewhat flown under the radar.

That is largely due to United’s solidity ensuring he seldom has gilt-edged saves to make.

Walton’s communication and distribution is excellent, but he is rarely called upon to make crucial stops.

However, he stepped up when required on Tuesday evening and was deservedly spotlighted by boss Jim Goodwin, who declared: “We are lucky to have him.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin praised stopper Jack Walton
Jim Goodwin praised stopper Jack Walton. Image: SNS

A pass by Liam McStravick sent Lewis McGregor through on goal and his low drive was magnificently deflected over the bar by the on-loan Luton Town stopper. Although leading 1-0, United were on the ropes at that point.

A very different game may have unfolded, if not for the big keeper’s intervention.

Instead, the Tangerines emerged victorious and Walton claimed his 11th clean sheet in 17 outings.

Ross Docherty in fitness sweat

The only negative to a professional night at the office was the early injury to captain Ross Docherty, who limped off with a suspected groin strain.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty limps off injured against AIrdrie
Ross Docherty, right, leaves the field on Tuesday. Image: SNS

Goodwin immediately declared him a major doubt for the visit of Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness on Saturday, albeit the severity of the set-back will become apparent in the next 24 hours.

Docherty has been sensational for the Terrors since his arrival from Partick Thistle — but has endured a maddening couple of injuries.

He has already been sidelined by issues with both hamstrings and, while Jordan Tillson performed ably at the Excelsior Stadium, Goodwin will be desperate to have his skipper available sooner rather than later.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Jim Goodwin offers Ross Docherty injury update as Tangerines boss pinpoints Tannadice ace they…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
Airdrie 0-2 Dundee United: Kai Fotheringham at the double as Tangerines avoid Halloween fright
Ross Docherty celebrates his first Dundee United goal.
Ross Docherty reveals cheeky fan challenge as Dundee United captain surprises teammate with classy…
Louis Moult is in red hot form for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Louis Moult reveals burning desire fuelling Dundee United hot streak
Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
LEE WILKIE: How Dundee United are becoming the Celtic of the Championship
Agustin Mervic shows his colours at Tannadice.
Meet Dundee United's Argentinian superfan who travelled 7,000 miles to watch beloved Tangerines
2
Dundee United duo Glenn Middleton, left, and Louis Moult celebrate in the rain at Tannadice
Glenn Middleton in 'no egos' Dundee United assessment as on-song winger thanks supporters
The Scottish Cup has reached the third round stage.
Scottish Cup: Dundee United draw QoS as Dunfermline are paired with Raith and Jeanfield…
No9 Michael Mellon celebrates his hat-trick goal. Image: Paul Thompson/ProSports/Shutterstock.
Son of former Dundee United boss nets first senior hat-trick in English football
Dundee United's Louis Moult celebrates his opening goal against Arbroath
4 Dundee United talking points: A scoring streak 58 years in the making

Conversation