Magdalen Green land take on the cards as Network Rail look to boost central belt links

An area of Magdalen Green in Dundee could become part of the railway network under plans to provide more journeys between the central belt and north-east Scotland.

Network Rail have lodged a planning application with Aberdeen City Council which reveals details of their Aberdeen to central belt “enhancement project”.

If approved, the project will see a range of infrastructure works carried out to increase the capacity of the lines and reduce journey times between the regions.

Part of the capacity increase, Network Rail say, will be provided by new passing loops that “enable an increase in the number of freight paths and passenger services”.

One of these passing loops has been earmarked at the “Dundee West Reception” – something which could require non-operational land at Magdalen Green being used.

Two Magdalen Green areas identified

In documents submitted with the planning application, Network Rail described possible land take at Magdalen Green.

The report read: “Most of the land is operational railway. However, two areas of potential land take are identified.

“The first is identified as a current worst-case assumption where up to 207m in length with a maximum width of 1.3m may be required within Magdalen Green.

“The land would be required to provide suitable drainage, railway access by foot, and slope stabilisation for the new freight passing loop.

“On the land take area, there would be no loss of the path nor need for a permanent diversion of the path, but we are open to discussion with the council on this.”

Network Rail described this land take as a “a maximum scope scenario”, adding there was potential to “design out” the land requirement at the detailed design stage”.

Platform extension also planned

The second section at Magdalen Green identified by Network Rail for a potential land take is described as a “1.5m by 20m area on land adjoining the railway immediately west of the Riverside approach road bridge”.

This, they added, “would require the removal of trees and vegetation within this area.”

Under the Aberdeen to central belt enhancement project, Network Rail also plan to extend platform four at the Dundee station and carry out track alterations.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.