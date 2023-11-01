Magdalen Green land take on the cards as Network Rail look to boost central belt links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Magdalen Green land take on the cards as Network Rail look to boost central belt links

Network Rail have lodged a planning application which reveals details of their Aberdeen to central belt 'enhancement project'. 

By Laura Devlin
Magdalen Green, Dundee. Image: Clark Anderson.
Magdalen Green, Dundee. Image: Clark Anderson.

An area of Magdalen Green in Dundee could become part of the railway network under plans to provide more journeys between the central belt and north-east Scotland.

Network Rail have lodged a planning application with Aberdeen City Council which reveals details of their Aberdeen to central belt “enhancement project”.

If approved, the project will see a range of infrastructure works carried out to increase the capacity of the lines and reduce journey times between the regions.

Part of the capacity increase, Network Rail say, will be provided by new passing loops that “enable an increase in the number of freight paths and passenger services”.

One of these passing loops has been earmarked at the “Dundee West Reception” – something which could require non-operational land at Magdalen Green being used.

Two Magdalen Green areas identified

In documents submitted with the planning application, Network Rail described possible land take at Magdalen Green.

The report read: “Most of the land is operational railway. However, two areas of potential land take are identified.

“The first is identified as a current worst-case assumption where up to 207m in length with a maximum width of 1.3m may be required within Magdalen Green.

The existing railway line as it runs along Magdalen Green in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The land would be required to provide suitable drainage, railway access by foot, and slope stabilisation for the new freight passing loop.

“On the land take area, there would be no loss of the path nor need for a permanent diversion of the path, but we are open to discussion with the council on this.”

Network Rail described this land take as a “a maximum scope scenario”, adding there was potential to “design out” the land requirement at the detailed design stage”.

Platform extension also planned

The second section at Magdalen Green identified by Network Rail for a potential land take is described as a “1.5m by 20m area on land adjoining the railway immediately west of the Riverside approach road bridge”.

This, they added, “would require the removal of trees and vegetation within this area.”

Under the Aberdeen to central belt enhancement project, Network Rail also plan to extend platform four at the Dundee station and carry out track alterations.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

