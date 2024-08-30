First look at retro refurb of iconic Dundee nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look at retro refurb of iconic Dundee nightclub

Revellers are being welcomed back to Club Tropicana on Saturday.

By James Simpson
Tony Cochrane is relaunching Club Tropicana. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
An iconic Dundee nightclub is set to reopen this weekend after a £120,000 refurb.

Club Tropicana is in the final stages of its revamp ahead of the grand reopening on Saturday night.

New lighting has been installed as well as a new seating area on the floor that plays 70s and 80s music.

Aura and Venga, the other nightspots in the Fat Sam’s building South Ward Road, have remained open during the work.

Club Tropicana given ‘freshen-up’

A George Michael tribute will be on hand to entertain the crowds on Saturday.

Owner Tony Cochrane said: “This floor needed a freshen-up.

“Some parts of the floor felt hidden so we’ve opened the room up.

“There is more booth seating and new lighting installed.

New booth seating has been installed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The dancefloor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
“Our Back to The Future DeLorean has also been lit up on the roof of the dance floor.

“It has been there previously but I don’t think many folk had noticed it.

“We’ve got a fantastic George Michael tribute act playing.

“Given the Club Tropicana name, we thought it was fitting to have ‘George’ reopening the venue.

“We’ve still got work to do ahead of reopening but we’re excited to see it taking shape.”

New lighting has been installed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The 1980s holds a lot of “special memories” for Tony.

The nightclub tycoon recalls organising Scottish tours for acts like Bananarama and Sister Sledge who based themselves in Dundee.

Tony with pop group Bananarama. Image: Tony Cochrane
He added: “Fat Sam’s was certainly part of those memories and they had a number of acts coming to perform such Simply Red and Hue and Cry.

“We want this floor to celebrate all things retro and fun.”

Elsewhere, the owners of The Glass Bucket have reopened in the Ancrum Arms pub.

