First look at retro refurb of iconic Dundee nightclub

An iconic Dundee nightclub is set to reopen this weekend after a £120,000 refurb.

Club Tropicana is in the final stages of its revamp ahead of the grand reopening on Saturday night.

New lighting has been installed as well as a new seating area on the floor that plays 70s and 80s music.

Aura and Venga, the other nightspots in the Fat Sam’s building South Ward Road, have remained open during the work.

Club Tropicana given ‘freshen-up’

A George Michael tribute will be on hand to entertain the crowds on Saturday.

Owner Tony Cochrane said: “This floor needed a freshen-up.

“Some parts of the floor felt hidden so we’ve opened the room up.

“There is more booth seating and new lighting installed.

“Our Back to The Future DeLorean has also been lit up on the roof of the dance floor.

“It has been there previously but I don’t think many folk had noticed it.

“We’ve got a fantastic George Michael tribute act playing.

“Given the Club Tropicana name, we thought it was fitting to have ‘George’ reopening the venue.

“We’ve still got work to do ahead of reopening but we’re excited to see it taking shape.”

The 1980s holds a lot of “special memories” for Tony.

The nightclub tycoon recalls organising Scottish tours for acts like Bananarama and Sister Sledge who based themselves in Dundee.

He added: “Fat Sam’s was certainly part of those memories and they had a number of acts coming to perform such Simply Red and Hue and Cry.

“We want this floor to celebrate all things retro and fun.”

Elsewhere, the owners of The Glass Bucket have reopened in the Ancrum Arms pub.