Police growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of girl, 14, missing from Dundee

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl missing from Dundee.

Chloe Abbott was last seen in the Castle Street area of the city at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

She is described as being 5ft 2ins, with fair/blonde long hair and of slim build.

When last seen, she was wearing a black Adidas crop top, black leggings and black Crocs.

Police Sergeant Greig Ferguson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Chloe.

“We don’t believe she has any money in possession and doesn’t have a phone.

“If anyone sees Chloe, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1465 of August 29 2024.”