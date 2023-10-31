Airdrie 0-2 Dundee United: Kai Fotheringham at the double as Tangerines avoid Halloween fright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Airdrie 0-2 Dundee United: Kai Fotheringham at the double as Tangerines avoid Halloween fright

Fotheringham clinically converted both goals at the Excelsior Stadium.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie. Image: SNS

A couple of Dundee United supporters celebrated Halloween by donning Harry Potter costumes.

But it was Kai Fotheringham who produced the moments of wizardry at the Excelsior Stadium as the Tangerines’ magical Championship form continues. 

Fotheringham struck either side of half-time as United claimed a 2-0 victory over Airdrie, continuing their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Jim Goodwin’s side have scored 13 goals without reply in their last three fixtures and remain four points ahead of Raith Rovers, who continue to keep pace after defeating Morton at Cappielow.

Dundee United fans dressed at Harry Potter at Halloween
Fotheringham provided the magic in front of a couple of Harry Potters. Image: SNS

Goodwin made one change to the side that decimated Arbroath 6-0 last Friday night, with Declan Glass replacing Louis Moult as the Tangerines beefed up their midfield.

Tony Watt led the line against the club where he made his name as a fresh-faced youngster, albeit when they were still known as Airdrie United.

Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe, who recently expressed his belief that the Diamonds could win the league, named former United midfielder Charlie Telfer in his starting line-up.

Middleton the Assist King once more

A relatively sleepy opening 15 minutes was almost illuminated when Glass attempted an audacious 40-yard chip. However, it drifted over Josh Rae’s cross-bar.

Indeed, the opening exchanges were most notable for United captain Ross Docherty being withdrawn due to injury.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Ross Docherty limps off in the first half. Image: SNS

But the visitors didn’t dwell on that set-back.

Less than 60 seconds after Docherty’s departure, Glenn Middleton hit the byline and delivered another excellent delivery. Rae flapped at the ball, which fell at the feet of Fotheringham — and he made no mistake from point-blank range.

Eight assists in his last six games for Middleton; four goals in five league fixtures for Fotheringham.

Seeking parity, the lively Liam McStravick surged forward for Airdrie and saw his fizzing drive from distance deflect narrowly wide of Jack Walton’s post.

Walton then made a wonderful save to deny a low Lewis McGregor effort after the winger had been sent scampering through on goal by McStravick. The home side were posing a threat as the break approached.

Dundee United players toast Kai Fotheringham's close-range strike
United players toast Fotheringham’s close-range strike. Image: SNS

Yet, it was united who crafted the best opportunity prior to Euan Anderson’s half-time whistle. Fotheringham slipped a fine through-ball to Middleton, only for the winger’s drive to smash Rae in the face.

The keeper required medical treatment — but had gone someway to alleviating the pain of his earlier error.

Fotheringham at the double

Fotheringham afforded United breathing space after the break.

McStravick uncharacteristically surrendered possession to Watt. The Tangerines’ vice-captain fed the ball to Glass, and his through-ball was inch perfect for Fotheringham. The in-form youngster made no mistake firing high past Rae.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham turns home his second of the game
Fotheringham turns home his second of the game. Image: SNS

The Diamonds saw plenty of the ball as they sought a way back into the game but, in truth, never looked likely to breach a backline that has conceded the fewest goals in British league football.

Indeed, it was United who came closest to adding to their advantage, with Rae denying substitute Mathew Cudjoe following a lightning counter-attack.

Star man: Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United)

Fotheringham showed a clinical touch in an often stodgy affair.

Kai Fotheringham was the match-winner for Dundee United in Lanarkshire
Fotheringham was the match-winner in Lanarkshire. Image: SNS

His first goal required a fine first touch and composure from close-range, while he illustrated strength and technique to hold off his markers and fire home a second after the break.

Fotheringham has now rippled the net four times in his last five games and, amid fierce competition for places, is rising to that challenge.

Players ratings

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 7; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 7; Sibbald 6, Glass 7 (Mochrie 75), Docherty (Tillson 19, 6); Fotheringham 8 (Cudjoe 83), Watt 7, Middleton 7. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Moult, Freeman, Stirton.

Referee: Euan Anderson

