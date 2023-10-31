Airdrie 0-2 Dundee United: Kai Fotheringham at the double as Tangerines avoid Halloween fright

A couple of Dundee United supporters celebrated Halloween by donning Harry Potter costumes.

But it was Kai Fotheringham who produced the moments of wizardry at the Excelsior Stadium as the Tangerines’ magical Championship form continues.

Fotheringham struck either side of half-time as United claimed a 2-0 victory over Airdrie, continuing their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Jim Goodwin’s side have scored 13 goals without reply in their last three fixtures and remain four points ahead of Raith Rovers, who continue to keep pace after defeating Morton at Cappielow.

Goodwin made one change to the side that decimated Arbroath 6-0 last Friday night, with Declan Glass replacing Louis Moult as the Tangerines beefed up their midfield.

Tony Watt led the line against the club where he made his name as a fresh-faced youngster, albeit when they were still known as Airdrie United.

Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe, who recently expressed his belief that the Diamonds could win the league, named former United midfielder Charlie Telfer in his starting line-up.

Middleton the Assist King once more

A relatively sleepy opening 15 minutes was almost illuminated when Glass attempted an audacious 40-yard chip. However, it drifted over Josh Rae’s cross-bar.

Indeed, the opening exchanges were most notable for United captain Ross Docherty being withdrawn due to injury.

But the visitors didn’t dwell on that set-back.

Less than 60 seconds after Docherty’s departure, Glenn Middleton hit the byline and delivered another excellent delivery. Rae flapped at the ball, which fell at the feet of Fotheringham — and he made no mistake from point-blank range.

Eight assists in his last six games for Middleton; four goals in five league fixtures for Fotheringham.

Seeking parity, the lively Liam McStravick surged forward for Airdrie and saw his fizzing drive from distance deflect narrowly wide of Jack Walton’s post.

Walton then made a wonderful save to deny a low Lewis McGregor effort after the winger had been sent scampering through on goal by McStravick. The home side were posing a threat as the break approached.

Yet, it was united who crafted the best opportunity prior to Euan Anderson’s half-time whistle. Fotheringham slipped a fine through-ball to Middleton, only for the winger’s drive to smash Rae in the face.

The keeper required medical treatment — but had gone someway to alleviating the pain of his earlier error.

Fotheringham at the double

Fotheringham afforded United breathing space after the break.

McStravick uncharacteristically surrendered possession to Watt. The Tangerines’ vice-captain fed the ball to Glass, and his through-ball was inch perfect for Fotheringham. The in-form youngster made no mistake firing high past Rae.

The Diamonds saw plenty of the ball as they sought a way back into the game but, in truth, never looked likely to breach a backline that has conceded the fewest goals in British league football.

Indeed, it was United who came closest to adding to their advantage, with Rae denying substitute Mathew Cudjoe following a lightning counter-attack.

Star man: Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United)

Fotheringham showed a clinical touch in an often stodgy affair.

His first goal required a fine first touch and composure from close-range, while he illustrated strength and technique to hold off his markers and fire home a second after the break.

Fotheringham has now rippled the net four times in his last five games and, amid fierce competition for places, is rising to that challenge.

Players ratings

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 7; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 7; Sibbald 6, Glass 7 (Mochrie 75), Docherty (Tillson 19, 6); Fotheringham 8 (Cudjoe 83), Watt 7, Middleton 7. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Moult, Freeman, Stirton.

Referee: Euan Anderson