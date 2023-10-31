Ian Murray on why Raith Rovers ‘valuable’ matchwinner is an example to others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray on why Raith Rovers ‘valuable’ matchwinner is an example to others

Aidan Connolly's double won a tough test at Morton.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was speaking after his side's match versus Morton. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was speaking after his side's match versus Morton. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray said other Raith Rovers players should follow in the footsteps of double goalscorer Aidan Connolly.

The forward’s two goals, both headers, ensured all three points would go to the visitors.

Iain Wilson pulled one back for Morton just after half-time and Rovers withstood much second-half pressure to hold on to their lead.

With Dundee United winning at Airdrie, Raith remain four points behind the leaders in the Championship.

“We’ve brought Aidan back in, I thought he was looking a lot sharper – in training and on Saturday when he came on,” said Murray.

Aidan Connolly scored a first-half headed double. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

“It allowed us to move Josh Mullin to the left-hand side. I thought the pitch was quite small so we wanted the two of them cutting in to hit shots on their stronger foot.

“I didn’t envisage Aidan would score two headers. I’m delighted for him, he’s such a valuable player.

“We need a squad, we need guys coming off the bench. We need players who are not starting to be ready and Aidan has shown players that that’s what you need to be.

“He’s got the goals tonight which has eventually won us the game.”

Raith Rovers come through ‘tough’ Morton test

Murray said he expected a tough evening aginst Dougie Imrie’s side but was pleased with how his side responded.

It was a venue they took nothing from last season, suffering two 1-0 defeats.

“It was everything we expected coming here on a Tuesday night after a great derby win for us,” said Murray.

“It was hard fought but we played some really good stuff at times as well.

“We were playing against a team that’s very physical with a lot of height – and we don’t have a lot of height.

“But overall I’m delighted with the win. This was a real test of how we can handle environments and pressure so I’m delighted.”

