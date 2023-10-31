Ian Murray on why Raith Rovers ‘valuable’ matchwinner is an example to others

Ian Murray said other Raith Rovers players should follow in the footsteps of double goalscorer Aidan Connolly.

The forward’s two goals, both headers, ensured all three points would go to the visitors.

Iain Wilson pulled one back for Morton just after half-time and Rovers withstood much second-half pressure to hold on to their lead.

With Dundee United winning at Airdrie, Raith remain four points behind the leaders in the Championship.

“We’ve brought Aidan back in, I thought he was looking a lot sharper – in training and on Saturday when he came on,” said Murray.

“It allowed us to move Josh Mullin to the left-hand side. I thought the pitch was quite small so we wanted the two of them cutting in to hit shots on their stronger foot.

“I didn’t envisage Aidan would score two headers. I’m delighted for him, he’s such a valuable player.

“We need a squad, we need guys coming off the bench. We need players who are not starting to be ready and Aidan has shown players that that’s what you need to be.

“He’s got the goals tonight which has eventually won us the game.”

Raith Rovers come through ‘tough’ Morton test

Murray said he expected a tough evening aginst Dougie Imrie’s side but was pleased with how his side responded.

It was a venue they took nothing from last season, suffering two 1-0 defeats.

“It was everything we expected coming here on a Tuesday night after a great derby win for us,” said Murray.

“It was hard fought but we played some really good stuff at times as well.

“We were playing against a team that’s very physical with a lot of height – and we don’t have a lot of height.

“But overall I’m delighted with the win. This was a real test of how we can handle environments and pressure so I’m delighted.”