Scott Brown has been Raith Rovers’ captain fantastic from day one, says manager Ian Murray

Ian Murray has hailed Scott Brown for proving to be captain material right from the start of his time at Raith Rovers.

Murray praised the Stark’s Park skipper for his man-of-the-match performances in the play-off victories over Partick Thistle.

After scoring in the first-leg at Firhill, the 29-year-old was superb for 120 minutes in Friday’s semi-final second-leg.

But then he saw his opening spot-kick saved in the penalty shoot-out.

Murray admits it would have been cruel had the former St Johnstone playmaker gone from hero to villain for the Kirkcaldy men.

But, with Lewis Vaughan coming good with the final penalty, the Rovers manager reckons Brown deserves huge credit for the way he has led Raith ever since he arrived from Peterhead in 2022.

“Broony is captain for a reason,” said Murray, who is now preparing his side for the two-legged Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

“When we signed him a couple of years ago from Peterhead, sometimes you can raise eyebrows [in other people].

“But, when a player like Scott stands out against your team so much and so many times, you have to take notice of it.

Murray: ‘A key signing’

“I said it at the time, but for whatever reason – be it Scott’s decision or other teams’ decisions – I still can’t believe he was playing for Peterhead in League One and League Two for so long.

“That’s no disrespect to League One or League Two or Peterhead. It’s just what happened.

“But he was a really key signing for me.

“When I came in, we had a little question over who was going to be captain.

“Ross Matthews and Lewis Vaughan were out injured, so we looked around the dressing room.

“In the pre-season games, we gave it to different people and spoke to a couple of boys, and they didn’t really grab it, they didn’t really come to me and say, ‘I want to be captain’.

“Scott did. Scott was delighted, he was proud, so we gave him it – and he’s repaid us so, so many times.”

Brown spurred Raith on in the play-off semi-final from his midfield role in the heart of the team.

But towards the end of regulation time on Friday he was asked to go back into the central defensive role he has filled for much of the season due to injuries.

‘More to come’

That versatility is a major strength in his game, according to Murray, who only sees improvement in his captain.

“There’s more to come from Scott,” he added. “He’s contracted next season, regardless of what division we’re in.

“He’s an all-rounder, an old-fashioned midfielder, box to box.

“And he can go to centre-half if you want, he can go to right-back if you want. He’ll play anywhere.”