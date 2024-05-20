Scott Brown has been Raith Rovers’ captain fantastic from day one, says manager Ian Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown has been Raith Rovers’ captain fantastic from day one, says manager Ian Murray

Brown suffered the agony of missing a penalty as the Stark's Park side reached the Premiership play-off final.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and captain Scott Brown.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and captain Scott Brown. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Ian Murray has hailed Scott Brown for proving to be captain material right from the start of his time at Raith Rovers.

Murray praised the Stark’s Park skipper for his man-of-the-match performances in the play-off victories over Partick Thistle.

After scoring in the first-leg at Firhill, the 29-year-old was superb for 120 minutes in Friday’s semi-final second-leg.

But then he saw his opening spot-kick saved in the penalty shoot-out.

Scott Brown looks concerned as he watches the penalty shoot-out against Partick Thistle following his miss.
Scott Brown (centre) looks concerned as he watches the penalty shoot-out against Partick Thistle following his miss. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Murray admits it would have been cruel had the former St Johnstone playmaker gone from hero to villain for the Kirkcaldy men.

But, with Lewis Vaughan coming good with the final penalty, the Rovers manager reckons Brown deserves huge credit for the way he has led Raith ever since he arrived from Peterhead in 2022.

“Broony is captain for a reason,” said Murray, who is now preparing his side for the two-legged Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

“When we signed him a couple of years ago from Peterhead, sometimes you can raise eyebrows [in other people].

“But, when a player like Scott stands out against your team so much and so many times, you have to take notice of it.

Murray: ‘A key signing’

“I said it at the time, but for whatever reason – be it Scott’s decision or other teams’ decisions – I still can’t believe he was playing for Peterhead in League One and League Two for so long.

“That’s no disrespect to League One or League Two or Peterhead. It’s just what happened.

“But he was a really key signing for me.

“When I came in, we had a little question over who was going to be captain.

“Ross Matthews and Lewis Vaughan were out injured, so we looked around the dressing room.

Raith Rovers duo Lewis Vaughan and Scott Brown celebrate.
Raith Rovers duo Lewis Vaughan (left) and Scott Brown. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“In the pre-season games, we gave it to different people and spoke to a couple of boys, and they didn’t really grab it, they didn’t really come to me and say, ‘I want to be captain’.

“Scott did. Scott was delighted, he was proud, so we gave him it – and he’s repaid us so, so many times.”

Brown spurred Raith on in the play-off semi-final from his midfield role in the heart of the team.

But towards the end of regulation time on Friday he was asked to go back into the central defensive role he has filled for much of the season due to injuries.

‘More to come’

That versatility is a major strength in his game, according to Murray, who only sees improvement in his captain.

“There’s more to come from Scott,” he added. “He’s contracted next season, regardless of what division we’re in.

“He’s an all-rounder, an old-fashioned midfielder, box to box.

“And he can go to centre-half if you want, he can go to right-back if you want. He’ll play anywhere.”

