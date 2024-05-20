Winning fireworks photo will help Fife sparkle when Levenmouth rail link opens

A stunning picture of Anstruther fireworks is helping put Fife in the frame as the countdown to the Levenmouth rail link opening continues.

The image by Ruth Vance, from Auchtermuchty, is the winner of a photographic competition organised to celebrate the milestone event.

It was organised by Jim Hamilton, the man behind the Levenmouth Building A Railway Facebook page, alongside Network Rail.

And the challenge was to capture the unique beauty of the kingdom of Fife.

They received 60 entries, 10 of which will go on display in and around Leven in the coming weeks.

Jim says: “The photo competition has been a wonderful way to celebrate the return of the railway to Levenmouth.

“It was interesting to see how entrants interpreted the theme and the finalists showed how motivated they were to produce that special, one-off image.”

Photographer snaps two runner-up spots

The two runner-up places went to the same photographer.

Lynne Muir, from Anstruther, received second place for her image of Anstruther Harbour Wave.

And she also scooped third prize with an image of the Northern Lights, taken between Anstruther and St Andrews.

Ruth and Lynne will each receive a commemorative certificate.

They are also invited to nominate a charity of their choice to receive a prize to the value of £500 from the winner and £250 for each of the runner-up positions.

Jim added: “Everyone can be very proud of their photographs as each one has captured something unique and beautiful.”

The competition was judged by photographer and writer Hamish Brown, who said: “There were some really outstanding images.”

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop says she looks forward to congratulating the photo winners at the Levenmouth rail link opening ceremony on May 29.

“Telling the story of what this part of Fife has to offer will help promote its tourism market.,” she says.