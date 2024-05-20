Winning fireworks photo will help Fife sparkle when Levenmouth rail link opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winning fireworks photo will help Fife sparkle when Levenmouth rail link opens

Ten shortlisted photographs will be displayed as trains arrive in Levenmouth.

By Claire Warrender
Ruth Vance's photograph of Anstruther fireworks won a competition to celebrate Levenmouth rail link opening
A stunning picture of Anstruther fireworks is helping put Fife in the frame as the countdown to the Levenmouth rail link opening continues.

The image by Ruth Vance, from Auchtermuchty, is the winner of a photographic competition organised to celebrate the milestone event.

Ruth's fireworks picture in full.
It was organised by Jim Hamilton, the man behind the Levenmouth Building A Railway Facebook page, alongside Network Rail.

And the challenge was to capture the unique beauty of the kingdom of Fife.

They received 60 entries, 10 of which will go on display in and around Leven in the coming weeks.

Jim says: “The photo competition has been a wonderful way to celebrate the return of the railway to Levenmouth.

“It was interesting to see how entrants interpreted the theme and the finalists showed how motivated they were to produce that special, one-off image.”

Photographer snaps two runner-up spots

The two runner-up places went to the same photographer.

Lynne Muir, from Anstruther, received second place for her image of Anstruther Harbour Wave.

Lynne Muir's picture of Anstruther Wave was second in the Levenmouth rail link competition
A photo called Anstruther Wave by Lynne Muir was runner-up in the Levenmouth rail link contest.

And she also scooped third prize with an image of the Northern Lights, taken between Anstruther and St Andrews.

Ruth and Lynne will each receive a commemorative certificate.

The Norther Lights between Anstruther and St Andrews
The Northern Lights between Anstruther and St Andrews by Lynne Muir.

They are also invited to nominate a charity of their choice to receive a prize to the value of £500 from the winner and £250 for each of the runner-up positions.

Jim added: “Everyone can be very proud of their photographs as each one has captured something unique and beautiful.”

The competition was judged by photographer and writer Hamish Brown, who said: “There were some really outstanding images.”

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop says she looks forward to congratulating the photo winners at the Levenmouth rail link opening ceremony on May 29.

“Telling the story of what this part of Fife has to offer will help promote its tourism market.,” she says.

