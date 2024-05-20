Raith Rovers make rare move to meet incredible demand for Premiership play-off final

Raith Rovers will house home supporters in Stark’s Park’s traditional away end in a bid to meet incredible demand for their Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

The Penman Stand home end behind the goals is already a sell-out for Thursday’s first-leg in Fife.

And seats in the Turnbull Hutton (main) Stand were very limited late on Monday afternoon.

With approaching 4,700 tickets already purchased for the eagerly-anticipated shot at promotion, Raith are expecting a bumper crowd to roar on Ian Murray’s side.

The response has led to club officials opening up to home supporters the Craiglea Timber Frames Stand, which usually houses away fans, for Thursday’s encounter.

That adds the potential of around another 2,000 seats for the Raith faithful for one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history.

The County travelling support will be housed in the SM Lighting Stand, also known as the Railway Stand. They have been given an initial 500 seats.

Just over 6,000 attended Friday’s semi-final triumph over Partick Thistle as Raith won a dramatic penalty shoot-out to progress.

And fans are now desperate to see if Rovers can upset the odds and reach the top-flight at the expense of County.

‘Incredibly high demand’

A statement from the club read: “For the second time in one week, the Penman Stand will be full.

“Thank you so much for your support.

“Due to incredibly high demand from our supporters, we have opened the Craiglea Timber Frames Stand for home fans.”

Tickets for Sunday’s second-leg in Dingwall have also been selling fast.

An initial allocation of almost 1,200 sold out within a few hours of being made available on Monday.

By evening, County were selling tickets at the north end of the East Stand to away supporters.

Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman said: “We are absolutely delighted with the brilliant response from the supporters for both games.

“People who have worked in the club for years are saying they have never seen anything like it before.

“They have had reason to say that a few times this season. That is fantastic.”