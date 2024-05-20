Raith Rovers make rare move to meet incredible demand for Premiership play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers make rare move to meet incredible demand for Premiership play-off final

Home supporters will be housed in the traditional away end at Stark's Park for the visit of Ross County.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Ian Murray claps the home support against Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers Ian Murray shows his appreciation of the home support against Partick Thistle. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

Raith Rovers will house home supporters in Stark’s Park’s traditional away end in a bid to meet incredible demand for their Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

The Penman Stand home end behind the goals is already a sell-out for Thursday’s first-leg in Fife.

And seats in the Turnbull Hutton (main) Stand were very limited late on Monday afternoon.

With approaching 4,700 tickets already purchased for the eagerly-anticipated shot at promotion, Raith are expecting a bumper crowd to roar on Ian Murray’s side.

Raith Rovers' 'singing section' in full voice during the semi-final victory over Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers had a ‘singing section’ in operation for the semi-final victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

The response has led to club officials opening up to home supporters the Craiglea Timber Frames Stand, which usually houses away fans, for Thursday’s encounter.

That adds the potential of around another 2,000 seats for the Raith faithful for one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history.

The County travelling support will be housed in the SM Lighting Stand, also known as the Railway Stand. They have been given an initial 500 seats.

Just over 6,000 attended Friday’s semi-final triumph over Partick Thistle as Raith won a dramatic penalty shoot-out to progress.

And fans are now desperate to see if Rovers can upset the odds and reach the top-flight at the expense of County.

‘Incredibly high demand’

A statement from the club read: “For the second time in one week, the Penman Stand will be full.

“Thank you so much for your support.

“Due to incredibly high demand from our supporters, we have opened the Craiglea Timber Frames Stand for home fans.”

Tickets for Sunday’s second-leg in Dingwall have also been selling fast.

An initial allocation of almost 1,200 sold out within a few hours of being made available on Monday.

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski holds up a Raith Rovers scarf after the win against Partick Thistle.
Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski celebrates in front of a packed Penman Stand after Raith Rovers’ win against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

By evening, County were selling tickets at the north end of the East Stand to away supporters.

Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman said: “We are absolutely delighted with the brilliant response from the supporters for both games.

“People who have worked in the club for years are saying they have never seen anything like it before.

“They have had reason to say that a few times this season. That is fantastic.”

8