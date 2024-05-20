ANDREW BATCHELOR: Closure of Dundee leisure venues would harm our heritage

Earlier this year, we heard the news that facilities in Dundee that were operated by Leisure and Culture Dundee were facing closure.

Thankfully at the time, additional funding was found to keep them open for an extended period.

But unfortunately, the futures of Mills Observatory, Broughty Castle and the Caird Park golf course are now all back on the line, and it is a worrying prospect that closure is an option for these venues, something I was furious about when the news broke on Friday.

This all came about following the announcement of a public consultation will allow anyone to have their say on the matter which is welcome.

It will allow Leisure and Culture Dundee to understand what their next steps are, whether they hand these venues over to an alternative operator, secure new funding to operate the venues, or have a community asset transfer.

All I can say is that closing these venues would just harm Dundee’s heritage, which at the moment is quite vulnerable, especially after the option to scrap the North Carr Lightship was explored last year.

These venues hold historic significance in Dundee.

Mills Observatory is the oldest purpose-built public observatory in the UK, Broughty Castle’s Museum tells the story of the castle’s history, and for the Caird Park, Dundee’s first municipal golf course, it has been a form of recreation for Dundonians for over 100 years.

Closing these venues must not be an option

Some options which I have seen some suggest is charging an entry fee to Broughty Castle and Mills Observatory. It doesn’t need to be much, just a small amount which will help ensure operation continues.

I think many wouldn’t mind paying that little bit extra to help keep these venues open – I for one, certainly wouldn’t mind.

But if we want to ensure long-term survival for these venues, we also need to support them by paying a visit, or supporting what they do in any way we can.

If these venues continue operation, which I hope they do, I believe there should be more promotion for them.

That may include hosting events that will attract people to them. It could definitely work, and I think we need to look at utilising them more.

I understand that the City Council are trying their hardest to keep the venues open, and I commend them for this, but all the same, I think it is unfortunate that they have decided to think about looking at potentially closing them.

Putting our heritage on the line doesn’t seem to be going down well with Dundonians. It has been met with anger and upset, and many have criticised the council.

Like I said in my previous piece I did on this subject back in February, closing these venues must not be an option.

I am only one person, but I would encourage those who live in Dundee to have their say on the future of these venues and make their voices heard because people power always prevails in the end.