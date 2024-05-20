ANDREW BATCHELOR: Closure of Dundee leisure venues would harm our heritage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Closure of Dundee leisure venues would harm our heritage

If we want to ensure long-term survival for Mills Observatory, Broughty Castle and the Caird Park golf course, we need to support them.

Broughty Castle. Image: Paul Reid
Broughty Castle. Image: Paul Reid
By Andrew Batchelor

Earlier this year, we heard the news that facilities in Dundee that were operated by Leisure and Culture Dundee were facing closure.

Thankfully at the time, additional funding was found to keep them open for an extended period.

But unfortunately, the futures of Mills Observatory, Broughty Castle and the Caird Park golf course are now all back on the line, and it is a worrying prospect that closure is an option for these venues, something I was furious about when the news broke on Friday.

This all came about following the announcement of a public consultation will allow anyone to have their say on the matter which is welcome.

Caird Park Golf Course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It will allow Leisure and Culture Dundee to understand what their next steps are, whether they hand these venues over to an alternative operator, secure new funding to operate the venues, or have a community asset transfer.

All I can say is that closing these venues would just harm Dundee’s heritage, which at the moment is quite vulnerable, especially after the option to scrap the North Carr Lightship was explored last year.

These venues hold historic significance in Dundee.

Mills Observatory is the oldest purpose-built public observatory in the UK, Broughty Castle’s Museum tells the story of the castle’s history, and for the Caird Park, Dundee’s first municipal golf course, it has been a form of recreation for Dundonians for over 100 years.

Closing these venues must not be an option

Some options which I have seen some suggest is charging an entry fee to Broughty Castle and Mills Observatory. It doesn’t need to be much, just a small amount which will help ensure operation continues.

I think many wouldn’t mind paying that little bit extra to help keep these venues open – I for one, certainly wouldn’t mind.

But if we want to ensure long-term survival for these venues, we also need to support them by paying a visit, or supporting what they do in any way we can.

If these venues continue operation, which I hope they do, I believe there should be more promotion for them.

Mills Observatory. Image: Wikipedia

That may include hosting events that will attract people to them. It could definitely work, and I think we need to look at utilising them more.

I understand that the City Council are trying their hardest to keep the venues open, and I commend them for this, but all the same, I think it is unfortunate that they have decided to think about looking at potentially closing them.

Putting our heritage on the line doesn’t seem to be going down well with Dundonians. It has been met with anger and upset, and many have criticised the council.

Like I said in my previous piece I did on this subject back in February, closing these venues must not be an option.

I am only one person, but I would encourage those who live in Dundee to have their say on the future of these venues and make their voices heard because people power always prevails in the end.

Conversation