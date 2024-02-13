ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee venues must not close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee venues must not close

Andrew Batchelor believes the closure of Dundee attractions, such as Broughty Castle and Mill Observatory, should not be an option.

Broughty Castle. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Batchelor

Mills Observatory and Broughty Castle are two of our city’s most beloved landmarks.

Both are places that hold a host of memories for me, and these are attractions which are loved by locals and visitors alike.

So, when I read about the potential closure of these venues, alongside the Caird Park golf course, two libraries and potential cuts to Dundee’s summer and winter events, I was gobsmacked.

Let me be clear, closing these venues should never ever be an option, and to even consider it is absurd.

Mills Observatory. Image: Kim Cessford

Such a closure would be something I would definitely fight against because these are two places that hold so much heritage and history for our city.

We have already seen old landmarks in Dundee be subjected to closure in the past, and to much controversy, from the absolutely stunning Dundee West Railway Station to the Royal Arch.

We don’t want to repeat these mistakes again when these landmarks were demolished.

I never like to be political when it comes to the work I do in showcasing Dundee, but Dundee City Council do need to get their act together.

I’d encourage the council to go out to make a strong case to seek funding, garner support from organisations and our governments.

Closing attractions “isn’t the answer”

We shouldn’t just be sitting and letting these venues close when they play an important role in our history.

I need to be realistic here. We’re not in the best position at the moment, and it is such a shame to see.

However, with Eden Project coming up, it brings an exciting opportunity to properly kickstart Dundee’s recovery from the pandemic.

Many Dundonians have been dissatisfied with Dundee City Council in regard to the recent Olympia controversy and news about rejecting Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro and DF Concert’s pitch to bring the Summer Sessions back to Slessor Gardens, simply due to building work being done at the waterfront.

Revellers at Dundee Summer Sessions in 2022.
Revellers at Summer Sessions in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This wasn’t an issue during the V&A Dundee’s 3D Festival held over two days when Agnes Husband House was under construction, so why is it an issue now?

I believe we can get the city moving in a stronger direction again, but we need to work for that, not look at closing some of our most loved attractions like Mills Observatory and Broughty Castle.

That isn’t the answer.

To bounce back and be a city that is stronger than ever before, we need to believe in Dundee, now more than ever.

That’s what the council needs to do. They won’t have the confidence from Dundonians if they continue to allow the city to stagnate.

