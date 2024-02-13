ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee venues must not close

Mills Observatory and Broughty Castle are two of our city’s most beloved landmarks.

Both are places that hold a host of memories for me, and these are attractions which are loved by locals and visitors alike.

So, when I read about the potential closure of these venues, alongside the Caird Park golf course, two libraries and potential cuts to Dundee’s summer and winter events, I was gobsmacked.

Let me be clear, closing these venues should never ever be an option, and to even consider it is absurd.

Such a closure would be something I would definitely fight against because these are two places that hold so much heritage and history for our city.

We have already seen old landmarks in Dundee be subjected to closure in the past, and to much controversy, from the absolutely stunning Dundee West Railway Station to the Royal Arch.

We don’t want to repeat these mistakes again when these landmarks were demolished.

I never like to be political when it comes to the work I do in showcasing Dundee, but Dundee City Council do need to get their act together.

I’d encourage the council to go out to make a strong case to seek funding, garner support from organisations and our governments.

Closing attractions “isn’t the answer”

We shouldn’t just be sitting and letting these venues close when they play an important role in our history.

I need to be realistic here. We’re not in the best position at the moment, and it is such a shame to see.

However, with Eden Project coming up, it brings an exciting opportunity to properly kickstart Dundee’s recovery from the pandemic.

Many Dundonians have been dissatisfied with Dundee City Council in regard to the recent Olympia controversy and news about rejecting Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro and DF Concert’s pitch to bring the Summer Sessions back to Slessor Gardens, simply due to building work being done at the waterfront.

This wasn’t an issue during the V&A Dundee’s 3D Festival held over two days when Agnes Husband House was under construction, so why is it an issue now?

I believe we can get the city moving in a stronger direction again, but we need to work for that, not look at closing some of our most loved attractions like Mills Observatory and Broughty Castle.

That isn’t the answer.

To bounce back and be a city that is stronger than ever before, we need to believe in Dundee, now more than ever.

That’s what the council needs to do. They won’t have the confidence from Dundonians if they continue to allow the city to stagnate.