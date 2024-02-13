Bell Street car park set to close from March as new images reveal green hub transformation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bell Street car park set to close from March as new images reveal green hub transformation plans

The project is being funded by the £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK's Levelling Up Fund.

By Laura Devlin
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.

New images have been released showing how Bell Street car park could be transformed under plans to redevelop it into a green travel hub.

Plans to turn the site of the ageing car park into a network of pedestrian and cycle corridors were first unveiled in April 2022.

The project is being funded by £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK’s Levelling Up Fund last year.

Councillors are now being asked to approve a £4.5m contract for enabling works which will prepare for the construction of the project.

If given the green-light, the work – which includes mechanical and electrical services strip out, concrete repairs, and waterproofing – will begin next month.

This means Bell Street Car Park will have to completely close from March 18.

The work is expected to run until December.

Work is expected to begin on the travel hub in March. Image: Dundee City Council.

When completed, the project is expected to include around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

Car parking capacity in Bell Street would be reduced by around half.

It’s planned the hub will also create “enhanced walking and cycling links to the city centre” which, Dundee City Council says, will make Dundee “greener, safer, and a more attractive place to live, work and visit”.

Previous illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund – Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied

Councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee will make a final decision on the contract works when they meet on Monday.

Committee convener Steven Rome said: “This project will make a significant contribution towards our goal of creating a greener city made up of strong communities where people feel empowered and safe, and where we are tackling climate change to reach our target of net zero emissions by 2045.

“We will write to current users of the car park as well as neighbours about the implications of this development if the tender is approved and advise them of alternative car parking facilities.”

