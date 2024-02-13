Bell Street car park set to close from March as new images reveal green hub transformation plans

New images have been released showing how Bell Street car park could be transformed under plans to redevelop it into a green travel hub.

Plans to turn the site of the ageing car park into a network of pedestrian and cycle corridors were first unveiled in April 2022.

The project is being funded by £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK’s Levelling Up Fund last year.

Councillors are now being asked to approve a £4.5m contract for enabling works which will prepare for the construction of the project.

If given the green-light, the work – which includes mechanical and electrical services strip out, concrete repairs, and waterproofing – will begin next month.

This means Bell Street Car Park will have to completely close from March 18.

The work is expected to run until December.

When completed, the project is expected to include around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

Car parking capacity in Bell Street would be reduced by around half.

It’s planned the hub will also create “enhanced walking and cycling links to the city centre” which, Dundee City Council says, will make Dundee “greener, safer, and a more attractive place to live, work and visit”.

Councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee will make a final decision on the contract works when they meet on Monday.

Committee convener Steven Rome said: “This project will make a significant contribution towards our goal of creating a greener city made up of strong communities where people feel empowered and safe, and where we are tackling climate change to reach our target of net zero emissions by 2045.

“We will write to current users of the car park as well as neighbours about the implications of this development if the tender is approved and advise them of alternative car parking facilities.”