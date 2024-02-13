Ricki Lamie steps up Dundee comeback as reserves put four past Kilmarnock

Ricki Lamie stepped up his return from a hamstring injury as he helped Dundee reserves to victory over Kilmarnock.

The big central defender played an hour at the Regional Performance Centre as the Dark Blues chalked up a 4-1 Reserve League win.

On target for an experienced Dee line-up were Jamie Richardson, Owen Dodgson and Euan Mutale.

Senior men

Dundee had a number of senior men turning out at the RPC.

Most notably Lamie as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The on-loan Motherwell man missed eight matches for the Dark Blues over December and January before making a cameo off the bench against St Johnstone on Sunday.

He was joined by youngster Ryan Astley and Burnley loanee Owen Dodgson in the backline alongside Jack Wilkie.

Other first-teamers Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson also started after sitting out the weekend win over Saints.

Richardson double

And things got off to a great start against Kilmarnock with Richardson – currently on loan at Brechin City – making it 1-0 after just five minutes.

The visitors levelled matters on 30 minutes through Aaron Brown before Dodgson put the Dee back in front.

Robertson’s corner found its way to the defender who lashed the ball low into the corner.

That was on 37 minutes – three minutes later it was 3-1 with Dodgson again involved, this time setting up Mutale to finish.

The scoring wasn’t finished after the break with Fin Allan setting up Richardson for his second before Lamie was replaced on the hour mark.

Richardson had the chance to grab his hat-trick as the second half wore on while Harry Sharp pulled off a good save to deny the visitors.

However, the Dark Blues had to settle for a 4-1 victory that saw them move above Killie in the Reserve League table.

Teams

Dundee: Sharp, Dodgson, Astley, Lamie, Wilkie, Mulligan, Robertson, Allan, Richardson, Mutale, Mohammed.

Subs: Welsh, Donald, Craik, Lorimer, Barnett, Graham, Lamb.

Kilmarnock: Glavin, Brannan, Mersey, Mackle, Ellis, E Brown, Quigg, Cooper, A Brown, Warnock, Leslie.

Subs: Armour, Bowie, Burke, Kennedy, Devlin, Traynor.