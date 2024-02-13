Ricki Lamie steps up Dundee comeback as reserves put four past Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ricki Lamie steps up Dundee comeback as reserves put four past Kilmarnock

An experienced Dark Blues line-up took on a young Killie behind closed doors.

By George Cran
Ricki Lamie
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS

Ricki Lamie stepped up his return from a hamstring injury as he helped Dundee reserves to victory over Kilmarnock.

The big central defender played an hour at the Regional Performance Centre as the Dark Blues chalked up a 4-1 Reserve League win.

On target for an experienced Dee line-up were Jamie Richardson, Owen Dodgson and Euan Mutale.

Senior men

Dundee had a number of senior men turning out at the RPC.

Most notably Lamie as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Josh Mulligan started for the first time since September. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Josh Mulligan started for Dundee reserves. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

The on-loan Motherwell man missed eight matches for the Dark Blues over December and January before making a cameo off the bench against St Johnstone on Sunday.

He was joined by youngster Ryan Astley and Burnley loanee Owen Dodgson in the backline alongside Jack Wilkie.

Other first-teamers Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson also started after sitting out the weekend win over Saints.

Richardson double

And things got off to a great start against Kilmarnock with Richardson – currently on loan at Brechin City – making it 1-0 after just five minutes.

The visitors levelled matters on 30 minutes through Aaron Brown before Dodgson put the Dee back in front.

Owen Dodgson played a key role in victory. Image: SNS.

Robertson’s corner found its way to the defender who lashed the ball low into the corner.

That was on 37 minutes – three minutes later it was 3-1 with Dodgson again involved, this time setting up Mutale to finish.

The scoring wasn’t finished after the break with Fin Allan setting up Richardson for his second before Lamie was replaced on the hour mark.

Richardson had the chance to grab his hat-trick as the second half wore on while Harry Sharp pulled off a good save to deny the visitors.

However, the Dark Blues had to settle for a 4-1 victory that saw them move above Killie in the Reserve League table.

Teams

Dundee: Sharp, Dodgson, Astley, Lamie, Wilkie, Mulligan, Robertson, Allan, Richardson, Mutale, Mohammed.

Subs: Welsh, Donald, Craik, Lorimer, Barnett, Graham, Lamb.

Kilmarnock: Glavin, Brannan, Mersey, Mackle, Ellis, E Brown, Quigg, Cooper, A Brown, Warnock, Leslie.

Subs: Armour, Bowie, Burke, Kennedy, Devlin, Traynor.

Conversation