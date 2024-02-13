Dundee GifTay app developer on overwhelming uptake and Valentine’s surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee GifTay app developer on overwhelming uptake and Valentine’s surprise

A city software firm is celebrating signing up the first set of businesses to its paperless loyalty card app.

By Paul Malik
The Valentine's-themed stamps which have featured on the Dundee GifTay app
The Valentine's-themed stamps which have featured on the Dundee GifTay app

The Dundee developers of an app designed to replace paper loyalty cards at independent shops have been overwhelmed by the response to GifTay.

The city-based company Neirfeno launched GifTay earlier this month, with the aim of creating a digital platform for local businesses usually “left behind” by software firms.

Company director Iain Mackay says they have been “overwhelmed” by the response, and have already had multiple sign-ups from popular city companies.

Local businesses sign-up

Blend Coffee, Beautified by Jo, Wax by Lily, The Dog Spa and Pet Boutique and Breathe Dundee were among the first to register.

Customers with the app can collect digital stamps, which they can redeem for free items after amassing a certain number.

The owners of Blend — who have stores in Dundee and Perth — were so keen to join the app, Iain said, they have decided to phase out there paper loyalty cards altogether.

Melanie Ward and staff at Blend. Image: Neirfeno

“Since it’s launch at the beginning of the month our app has not only captivated the local market but has made waves beyond Dundee,” he said.

“The app’s immediate success can be attributed to its original offer — the first five businesses to register received free premium features for life, a deal that was seized almost instantly.

“This was a clear indication of the local business community’s enthusiasm for new, innovative solutions to engage with customers.

Valentine’s day campaign

And hoping to capture the spirit of Valentine’s day, Neirfeno decided to run a romance-inspired campaign.

All of the digital stamps turned into love hearts, while the colour scheme was tickled pink.

Iain added: “Building on this momentum, we launched a Valentine’s campaign that truly embodied the spirit of community engagement.

“In a heartfelt effort to spread love and support for local businesses, the team distributed Valentine’s cards and goodies across Dundee.

“Feedback from Dundee locals has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The owners at Blend said they were ‘very interested to see how this grows’ and they were looking forward to getting rid of some paper loyalty cards.

Julia and Kaye from Neirfeno delivering Valentine’s cards to Dundee businesses. Image: Neirfeno

“Its rapid adoption and the enthusiastic response from users and businesses alike are clear indicators Dundee is ready and eager for innovative solutions that support local commerce.

“With initiatives like GifTay, Dundee is positioning itself as a hub of technological innovation and community engagement, demonstrating the power of local solutions in the digital age.”

