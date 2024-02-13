Dundee GifTay app developer on overwhelming uptake and Valentine’s surprise

The Dundee developers of an app designed to replace paper loyalty cards at independent shops have been overwhelmed by the response to GifTay.

The city-based company Neirfeno launched GifTay earlier this month, with the aim of creating a digital platform for local businesses usually “left behind” by software firms.

Company director Iain Mackay says they have been “overwhelmed” by the response, and have already had multiple sign-ups from popular city companies.

Local businesses sign-up

Blend Coffee, Beautified by Jo, Wax by Lily, The Dog Spa and Pet Boutique and Breathe Dundee were among the first to register.

Customers with the app can collect digital stamps, which they can redeem for free items after amassing a certain number.

The owners of Blend — who have stores in Dundee and Perth — were so keen to join the app, Iain said, they have decided to phase out there paper loyalty cards altogether.

“Since it’s launch at the beginning of the month our app has not only captivated the local market but has made waves beyond Dundee,” he said.

“The app’s immediate success can be attributed to its original offer — the first five businesses to register received free premium features for life, a deal that was seized almost instantly.

“This was a clear indication of the local business community’s enthusiasm for new, innovative solutions to engage with customers.

Valentine’s day campaign

And hoping to capture the spirit of Valentine’s day, Neirfeno decided to run a romance-inspired campaign.

All of the digital stamps turned into love hearts, while the colour scheme was tickled pink.

Iain added: “Building on this momentum, we launched a Valentine’s campaign that truly embodied the spirit of community engagement.

“In a heartfelt effort to spread love and support for local businesses, the team distributed Valentine’s cards and goodies across Dundee.

“Feedback from Dundee locals has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The owners at Blend said they were ‘very interested to see how this grows’ and they were looking forward to getting rid of some paper loyalty cards.

“Its rapid adoption and the enthusiastic response from users and businesses alike are clear indicators Dundee is ready and eager for innovative solutions that support local commerce.

“With initiatives like GifTay, Dundee is positioning itself as a hub of technological innovation and community engagement, demonstrating the power of local solutions in the digital age.”