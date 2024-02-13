Daughter’s heartfelt tribute to ‘number one mum’ after body found in Dundee

The heartbroken daughter of Dundee woman Tracy Todd says her mum was a “ray of sunshine”, following the discovery of a body on Tuesday.

Jaydee Martin, 18, called Tracy, 56, her best friend and the funniest woman she knew.

She also thanked everyone who had been involved in trying to find her mum, who went missing from her Mill o’ Mains home last Friday.

Worried family and friends carried out searches in recent days as concerns for her welfare grew.

Formal identification of Tracy Todd still to take place

Tracy’s body was discovered just before 10.30am on Tuesday on Claverhouse Road, with a fire service water rescue unit called to the Dighty Burn.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Tuesday, the body of a woman was discovered in the Claverhouse Road area of Dundee.

“Formal identification is yet to take place.

“However, the family of missing woman Tracy Todd has been informed.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Daughter says Dundee mum was ‘my best friend’

Taking to social media hours after the discovery of the body, Jaydee said: “Never in a million years I thought I’d be writing this.

“My mum was found sadly deceased this morning – I’d rather not say where or how right now and I hope everyone can respect the privacy of me and my family right now.”

Jaydee added: “My mum was my bestest friend, she had the personality of a ray of sunshine and was one of the funniest women I know.

“I don’t know who I can drag to all my concerts now and whose shoulder I can cry on after a hard day.

“I just want everyone to take this message in a way to appreciate your mum.

“Me and mum went through so much and many ups and downs together but at the end of the day she’s the only I’d ever want next to me.

“So when your mum asks you how your day was, don’t cut it short. Sit down and take every moment in because you don’t know when it will be cut short, which I’ve had to learn the hard way.

Family thanked for missing person search

“She is my partner in crime and my number one. She held a special place in many hearts and I know she loved everyone so much.

“She will be in a better place with her mum, gran Molly who I know she loved dearly.

“Goodnight mum, I hope I’ll see you again, you’ll always be my mummy.”

She concluded: “I’d also just like to thank everyone who helped out, anyone who shared a post, went out looking for her or gave me and family a message – everything is so appreciated I can never thank everyone enough.”