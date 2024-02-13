Daughter’s heartfelt tribute to ‘number one mum’ after body found in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Daughter’s heartfelt tribute to ‘number one mum’ after body found in Dundee

A body was discovered in Dundee in the search for missing Tracy Todd, 56.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tracy Todd with her daughter Jaydee Martin.
Tracy with her daughter Jaydee Martin. Image: Jaydee Martin

The heartbroken daughter of Dundee woman Tracy Todd says her mum was a “ray of sunshine”, following the discovery of a body on Tuesday.

Jaydee Martin, 18, called Tracy, 56, her best friend and the funniest woman she knew.

She also thanked everyone who had been involved in trying to find her mum, who went missing from her Mill o’ Mains home last Friday.

Worried family and friends carried out searches in recent days as concerns for her welfare grew.

Formal identification of Tracy Todd still to take place

Tracy’s body was discovered just before 10.30am on Tuesday on Claverhouse Road, with a fire service water rescue unit called to the Dighty Burn.

Police close roads Mill o Mains
Police closed off Claverhouse Road at Old Glamis Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Tuesday, the body of a woman was discovered in the Claverhouse Road area of Dundee.

“Formal identification is yet to take place.

“However, the family of missing woman Tracy Todd has been informed.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Daughter says Dundee mum was ‘my best friend’

Taking to social media hours after the discovery of the body, Jaydee said: “Never in a million years I thought I’d be writing this.

“My mum was found sadly deceased this morning –  I’d rather not say where or how right now and I hope everyone can respect the privacy of me and my family right now.”

Jaydee added: “My mum was my bestest friend, she had the personality of a ray of sunshine and was one of the funniest women I know.

Body found in search for missing woman Tracy Todd
Tracy Todd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tribute to Dundee mum Tracy Todd
Tracy Todd with her daughter Jaydee Martin. Image: Jaydee Martin

“I don’t know who I can drag to all my concerts now and whose shoulder I can cry on after a hard day.

“I just want everyone to take this message in a way to appreciate your mum.

“Me and mum went through so much and many ups and downs together but at the end of the day she’s the only I’d ever want next to me.

“So when your mum asks you how your day was, don’t cut it short. Sit down and take every moment in because you don’t know when it will be cut short, which I’ve had to learn the hard way.

Family thanked for missing person search

“She is my partner in crime and my number one. She held a special place in many hearts and I know she loved everyone so much.

“She will be in a better place with her mum, gran Molly who I know she loved dearly.

Tributes to Dundee mum Tracy Todd
Tracy Todd (right) with daughter Jaydee Martin, son Lee Todd and late mum Molly Todd. Image: Jaydee Martin

“Goodnight mum, I hope I’ll see you again, you’ll always be my mummy.”

She concluded: “I’d also just like to thank everyone who helped out, anyone who shared a post, went out looking for her or gave me and family a message – everything is so appreciated I can never thank everyone enough.”

Conversation