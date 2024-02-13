Tuesday court round-up — Killer dog owner fails to appear

A 29-year-old woman has admitted attacking and injuring a five-year-old boy she was supposed to be looking after.

Katie Anderson hit the child so hard she knocked him off his feet and believed she had broken his nose.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused was looking after him and his sister, who was four years old.

“She was pregnant at the time and she was trying to keep them quiet.

“They were fighting with each other and she got out of bed and struck the complainer.

“It caused him to fall to the ground and his nose started to bleed.

“She immediately regretted her actions, provided aid to the child and gave him a hug and apologised.”

Anderson told the boy’s father: “I think I broke his nose.

“I slapped him and it was bleeding – that’s why it was broken.”

The boy sustained a black eye and swelling.

Anderson, from Dundee, admitted assaulting and injuring the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in the city on January 20 this year.

Sheriff George Way noted she had a previous conviction for assault and ordered her to be of good behaviour for six months before sentencing.

Ram-raider jailed

A ram-raider who carried out a £21,000 smash-and-grab on a Broughty Ferry Premier store has been sent to prison for 18 months. Daniel Blake was in the stolen Kia Sportage driven at speed into the main window of the shop on Claypotts Road. They took £3000 of booze and tobacco and caused £18,000 of damage.

Killer dog owner fails to show

The owner of a killer bulldog has had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up at court for sentencing.

Dog owner Jane McPhee admitted leaving her Shih Tzu exposed to an attack by her other pet, which left the animal dying from a number of puncture wounds.

McPhee, 32, left her dogs in a squalid environment where one turned on the other and Harley was fatally attacked by Staffordshire bull terrier Stella.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police discovered the fatally injured dog when they arrived at the property to carry out a welfare check.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “Police were called about concerns for children.

“A dog could be heard barking, but there were no signs of persons within.

“They observed a bull terrier who was alive and a deceased Shih Tzu lying on the floor.

“There was no-one in. The property was in a poor state of repair.

“There was bloodstaining throughout, there was no food or water for the dogs, it smelled of urine, suggesting they had been left for a long period of time.

“The bull terrier was taken away.

“It was scared of males. Its nails were overgrown and its coat was dirty and matted.

“Door to door enquiries found there were concerns that the dogs had been neglected.”

McPhee, from Dundee, admitted failing to meet the needs of the two dogs and failing to provide a suitable environment for them at her Dunholm Road home on 22 July 2021.

She admitted failing to protect Harley from injury and as a result the dog sustained multiple puncture wounds and died.

McPhee was due to be sentenced but failed to appear and a warrant was issue for her arrest.

Her co-accused, David Dye, 33, has previously been banned from keeping dogs for two years after he admitted the same offence at an earlier hearing.

The surviving dog was taken away to be rehomed under a deprivation order.

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Dye to carry out 180 hours unpaid work, placed him under supervision for 18 months and disqualified him from having a dog for two years.

Sex offender had missing kids in flat

Police found three missing children at a convicted sex offender’s home in Dundee. Officers raided Ryan Scott’s flat in Ballindean Road, following concerns the “high risk” youngsters were holed up in inside. Scott, 21, admitted sexually abusing one of the children.

Knife at station

Police had to pull a taser on a Montrose woman who turned up at their town HQ with a lock knife.

Cheryl Innes, of Glenesk Avenue in Montrose, admitted possessing the weapon just before midnight on July 4 2022 and assaulting two PCs by brandishing it at them.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Dundee Sheriff Court Innes, 36, called the police control room “in an irate state” to say she was outside Montrose police station with the knife.

An officer inside the station went to check and noted her to be under the influence of a substance and asked for backup and CCTV monitoring as her behaviour became “erratic”.

A short time later, Innes left and headed towards Utopia nightclub, where she banged the knife off railings and shouted: “Get the big ones here.”

Two PCs arrived in a marked car and Innes ran towards it brandishing the blade.

One officer drew his taser and told her to drop the weapon.

She ran off but was soon restrained.

Innes, who has a criminal record including violence specifically towards police, was on bail at the time.

Sentencing was deferred until March 11 for reports.

By order of the Peaky Blinders

A Peaky Blinders fan clashed with staff at a Dundee fancy dress shop after he tried to grab a life-size cardboard cut-out of character Tommy Shelby. Graham Stupart, 44, armed himself with a drill to unscrew a window fixture at the Seagate store, because he was desperate to get his hands on the promotional Cillian Murphy display.

