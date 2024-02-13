Broughty Ferry Premier store ram-raider jailed for 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry Premier store ram-raider jailed for 18 months

Daniel Blake and an accomplice smashed through the Premier store window and took £3000 of booze and tobacco.

By Gordon Currie
Daniel Blake and an accomplice staged the Broughty Ferry ram-raid. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook.
Daniel Blake and an accomplice staged the Broughty Ferry ram-raid. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook.

A ram-raider who carried out a £21,000 smash-and-grab on a Broughty Ferry Premier store has been sent to prison for 18 months.

Daniel Blake was in the stolen Kia Sportage driven at speed into the main window of the shop on Claypotts Road.

Blake and accomplice Lee Howard carried off a large plastic bin stuffed with £3000 worth of tobacco and alcohol.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the damage caused amounted to £18,400.

Howard had earlier stolen the six-month old, £40,000 Kia from outside it’s owner’s home on Strathmartine Road after sneaking into her house for the keys.

Kia Sportage used in ram-raid on Premier store, Broughty Ferry
The stolen Kia was badly damaged and abandoned after the raid. Image: DC Thomson.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “At 12.45am the witness was driving to work.

“Passing the store they saw a vehicle parked with the passenger door lying open and they had to take evasive action to go round it.

“They heard the alarm and saw the window was smashed.

“They drove back round and saw a male crouched at the passenger door picking up items.

Broughty Ferry ram-raid damage.
The devastation caused by the ram-raid at the Premier store on Claypotts Road. Image: DC Thomson.

“Police attended and viewed CCTV footage.

“A Kia Sportage had rammed into the shop window.

“The accused entered the shop with another male.

“They carried items out in a large plastic bin.

“There was alcohol and tobacco worth £3000 taken.

“The cost of damage to the stock and store was £18,400.”

Daniel Blake
Daniel Blake. Image: Facebook.

Blake, 45, from Dundee, admitted breaking into the Premier Store on January 18 2023 and stealing stock.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, told the court: “He is realistic enough to realise custody is inevitable.

“It did appear to be a rather spontaneous offence.

“The driver appears to have come upon the idea.

“He accepts he should have distanced himself from what was going on.

“He was involved in drug misuse and found it difficult to overcome that particular addiction.”

In October last year, Howard, 39, was jailed for 32 months.

Lee Howard
Lee Howard was jailed last year for his role in the heist. Image: Facebook.

Speaking at the time, shop owner Saim Mohammad said the he car smashed into shelves of wine, damaging £10,000 worth of bottles.

Saim said: “We tried our best to get back to normal the very next day after the crash.

“People think that if anything happens you can just claim insurance on it straight away but that’s not always the case.

“Even if you can claim, your premium goes up.

Broke bottles in Premier store after ram-raid.
£10,000 of bottles were broken. Image: Supplied.

“For the thieves it’s a fun, small thing, but they never realise how we have been suffering after it.

“It took days for us to clear all that mess and bring things back to normal.”

Saim Mohammad, owner of the Premier store in Broughty Ferry
Store owner Saim Mohammad. Image: DC Thomson.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

