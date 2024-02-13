Stretch of Dundee road set for 12 nights of roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stretch of Dundee road set for 12 nights of roadworks

Convoy systems, temporary traffic lights and lane closures will be in place along East Dock Street.

By Ben MacDonald
East Dock Street links Dundee city centre to Broughty Ferry
East Dock Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are set to face 12 nights of overnight roadworks on a stretch of busy road in Dundee.

Resurfacing work is taking place on the A92 East Dock Street between this Sunday (February 18) and Friday March 1.

Amey will carry out the work on the one-mile stretch between Gellatly Street and Broughty Ferry Road.

A combination of convoys, temporary traffic lights and lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

Restrictions on East Dock Street during Dundee roadworks

There will be no access between East Marketgait and East Dock Street overnight between this Sunday and Monday with a diversion in place during this time.

Access to Trades Lane, Mary Ann Lane, East Whale Lane, Peep O’Day Lane, Melville Lane and Market Street will be restricted individually when works are taking place across junctions.

Traffic can access these roads via Broughty Ferry Road.

Amey has outlined where the works will take place
The one-mile stretch of East Dock Street will be resurfaced. Image: Amey

A spokesperson said: “All traffic management is scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Friday March 1.

“The resurfacing will benefit nearly 6,500 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“Please note, all schemes are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

Conversation