Stretch of Dundee road set for 12 nights of roadworks

Drivers are set to face 12 nights of overnight roadworks on a stretch of busy road in Dundee.

Resurfacing work is taking place on the A92 East Dock Street between this Sunday (February 18) and Friday March 1.

Amey will carry out the work on the one-mile stretch between Gellatly Street and Broughty Ferry Road.

A combination of convoys, temporary traffic lights and lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

Restrictions on East Dock Street during Dundee roadworks

There will be no access between East Marketgait and East Dock Street overnight between this Sunday and Monday with a diversion in place during this time.

Access to Trades Lane, Mary Ann Lane, East Whale Lane, Peep O’Day Lane, Melville Lane and Market Street will be restricted individually when works are taking place across junctions.

Traffic can access these roads via Broughty Ferry Road.

A spokesperson said: “All traffic management is scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Friday March 1.

“The resurfacing will benefit nearly 6,500 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“Please note, all schemes are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”