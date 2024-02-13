Body found in search for missing Dundee mum, 56

A body has been found in the search for a missing Dundee mum.

Tracy Todd, 56, was last seen at her home in Mill o’ Mains on Friday evening.

Worried family and friends carried out searches in recent days as concerns for her welfare grew.

Tracy Todd: Death treated as unexplained after body found

A body was discovered just before 10.30am on Tuesday on Claverhouse Road, with a fire service water rescue unit called to the Dighty Burn.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Tuesday, the body of a woman was discovered in the Claverhouse Road area of Dundee.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of missing woman Tracy Todd has been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Tracy’s daughter Jaydee, who previously issued a plea for her mum to get in touch, contacted The Courier to confirm she had been informed of the discovery.

She said: “Police have told us they have found a body. We are waiting for more information.”