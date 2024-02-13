64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds approved in face of hundreds of local objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds approved in face of hundreds of local objections

Angus councillors were split over farmer Matthew Steel's plan to triple the size of his egg-laying operation at Craignathro, south of Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Objector Douglas Watt lives a few hundred yards from the planned site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Forfar farmer has won approval for two large free-range hen sheds which will triple his egg-laying operation to almost 100,000 birds.

But Angus planning councillors were divided on the application which generated more than 200 letters of objection.

On Tuesday, the area’s development standards committee spent two-and-a-half hours debating the Craignathro Farms proposal.

It is to be located on land at Easter Meathie, around a mile south of the town.

Forfar farmer Matthew Steel.
Angus planning officials recommended the scheme for conditional approval.

There were no objections from regulatory bodies including the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Farmer Matthew Steel said it was a “natural extension” of the family farming operation.

But it brought a deluge of opposition, much of it around the scale of the project and its position on a flood plain.

Former farm manager’s concerns

Those included an objection from neighbouring Lour Farms.

Mike Cumming, who retired at the end of last year as its manager for more than 30 years said the project was in the wrong place.

He told the committee: “I know this area intimately.

“I know the applicant and in many respect admire his agricultural ambition, but there is much more at stake than that.

“No amount of mitigation can make this a suitable site for what’s proposed. It’s a reclaimed bog.

Forfar Spittal Burn flooding
Flooding of the Spittal Burn near the poultry site. Image: Angus Council

“I’d be the first to say agricultural development should be supported but not at the expense of common sense.”

And he said the large volume of official documentation could not mask his concerns about the location.

“I have a friend who has a saying for this type of application and it is that bull***t baffles brains,” said Mr Cumming.

“It’s folly to build an intensive livestock building on such a site.

Another speaker, Annie Whitehead said: “This business is a fast buck.

“It’s a pyramid of advantage-taking with the environment at the bottom of the heap.”

Forfar poultry sheds objector Douglas Watt.
Objector Douglas Watt with the proposed site behind him. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Douglas Watt also addressed the committee as the objector living closest to the site.

He said the sheds would be 350 metres away from the front of his home.

Farmer’s faith in major investment

Farmer Mr Steel rejected the flood fears.

“We would not spend the level of investment there is going to be if I thought there was any danger of that shed flooding,” he said.

“To say it is under water for most of the year is grossly inaccurate.

“I would say in a normal year it is four or five days of the year.”

He added: “It is a huge investment for us, make no bones about that.

“Eggs are needed, there is a shortage and it is not going away, we are importing eggs (in this country).

“It will produce a lot of muck, but that muck is fantastic for the soil. We will be using most of that within our own farming business.”

“I’m not an absentee owner.

“I stay downwind of this and I would not build this if I thought it would adversely affect me or my neighbours.”

Committee split

Committee convener David Cheape supported approval.

He acknowledged the volume of opposition, but said many were duplicate letters.

“I had initial apprehension for this application, but my concerns have been mitigated.”

Brechin councillor Chris Beattie moved refusal, saying it did not meet a number of planning policies.

He was seconded by Forfar councillor Linda Clark.

“The right development in the right place is supreme and I do not see that here,” she said.

The committee voted 7-3 to approve the application.

