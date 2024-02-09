64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds set for approval in face of 200 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds set for approval in face of 200 objections

Craignathro Eggs want to build two sheds for free range laying hens on farmland south of Forfar.

By Graham Brown
The Forfar sheds would have a capacity for 64,000 egg-laying hens. Image: Ian Hinchcliffe
The Forfar sheds would have a capacity for 64,000 egg-laying hens. Image: Ian Hinchcliffe

Angus planners have recommended the go-ahead for two free-range chicken sheds near Forfar capable of housing more than 60,000 laying birds.

But councillors will be faced with more than 200 objections to the Craignathro Eggs scheme next week.

The sheds would be 110 metres long, 24 metres wide and each capable of holding 32,000 hens.

It would take the farm’s poultry capacity to almost 100,000 birds.

And planners say there are solid reasons to allow the expansion of the rural business.

Craignathro Farms hen sheds site
The application site if farmland south of Forfar. Image: Google

But the recommendation will anger opponents who lodged more than 200 letters of objection.

They say there is no need for the expansion and fear its impact on the local area.

However, their hefty criticism of intensive farming practice has been dismissed as not being a material planning consideration.

Expansion of egg business

The new sheds are earmarked for land west of Easter Meathie Farm, around a mile south of Forfar.

The whole site extends to more than 40 hectares and lies just off the Lochlands to Lour road.

Craignathro already operates a 32,000-capacity shed built in a million-pound farm expansion around five years ago.

Last year councillors also gave the green light to a 6.5MW solar farm to power the growing business.

Forfar farmer Matthew Steel
Craignathro farmer Matthew Steel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The planning recommendation says: “Subject to appropriate mitigation and planning conditions, the proposed development should not give rise to unacceptable environmental or amenity impacts.”

Those conditions include noise and odour management plans.

Planners add: “Some comment has been provided in relation to matters of animal welfare and cruelty and associated moral and ethical issues related to intensive livestock.

“However, matters related to animal husbandry and welfare are controlled by other legislation.

“Case law has determined that moral considerations arising from developments are not material planning considerations.”

“Obnoxious and repugnant”

Objectors flooded the council’s planning portal with opposition.

A Meathie Action website was set up to fight the scheme.

One opponent said: “There are far too many of these intensive poultry units being applied for, or already in operation in the area.

“These units are both noisy and more importantly a risk to the health and wellbeing of residents in the area.

“There are many pollutants which are released into the atmosphere.

“The aroma caused from them is both obnoxious and repugnant.

“I ask, why ruin our lovely countryside with these large industrial units, when the reason for deciding to live in this area would be to reside in a peaceful tranquil setting?”

Neighbouring Lour Farms also registered an objection.

It said: “It is our opinion that this development does not blend with the character and pattern of existing development.

“The scale is not appropriate, and it will not maintain or improve the quality of the environment or amenity.

“The area already hosts a similar but smaller unit of 32,000 birds just 2km from the proposed site to the west of Craignathro Farm which is under the same ownership.

“This new application would triple the capacity of this type of unit within this locality, and all the associated environmental effects and heavy traffic required.”

Angus development standards councillors will consider the application on Tuesday.

