Home News Dundee

‘Dickensian’ Dundee disability unit left smelling of urine and infested with rodents by NHS Tayside

Inspectors also found an "unhygenic" toilet, mouldy walls and leaking roof at the crumbling Strathmartine Centre.

By Neil Henderson
The Strathmartine Centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Strathmartine Centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Patients at a Dundee learning disability unit were left living in flats that smelled of urine and were infested with rodents and ants.

Inspectors from the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) also found an “unhygienic” toilet, a leaking roof and mouldy walls at the Strathmartine Centre.

The health board has been told to make 13 urgent improvements at the centre, which has flats that house people with learning disabilities and those showing “distressed” behaviours.

One MSP says the report is “shocking” and branded the conditions “Dickensian”.

Strathmartine Centre flat ‘unappealing and smelled of urine’

The MWC report into the May inspection, released on Wednesday, said one of the flats at the Strathmartine Centre was “unappealing and unwelcoming to ward visitors and smelled of urine”.

The smell was also noted in other areas of the site.

The report detailed how, on one occasion, a rodent had fallen through the roof of an area known as Craigmill Skill Centre.

In one flat, inspectors noted significant deterioration in the corner of the main living area with large holes in the ceiling and walls.

Inspectors have criticised the Strathmartine Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, peeling paintwork, crumbling plasterwork, dampness and black mould were also discovered.

The report said: “There was heavy rain at the time of our inspection, and we noted
water steadily leaking through the ceiling into the room (in flat three).

“This had caused the wooden window frame to rot over a period of time.

“We were unable to look at the external part of the roof at this area.

“The toilet area was also in poor condition and notably unhygienic.”

Inspectors blame ‘years of delay and inaction’ for condition of Strathmartine Centre

Meanwhile, a converted living space in the Craigmill Skill Centre – which was used to temporarily house a patient while flat three underwent refurbishment – had an “infestation of flying ants” caused by high temperatures as the windows could not be opened.

The scathing report added: “These areas in Strathmartine appear to have deteriorated with years of delay and inaction in terms of service redesign and relocation.

“A lack of investment in repairs to the current building (has) been significantly detrimental to individuals who are housed in this setting and with staff welfare and morale.

“The repairs that had been completed were minimal and makeshift and had done little to address the significant state of disrepair which was evident.”

Inspection report ‘truly shocking’

The report comes just weeks after The Courier revealed the Strathmartine Centre is to close, with patients and staff moving to Perth.

Michael Marra, Scottish Labour MSP for North-East Scotland, said: “This report is truly shocking.

“It is appalling that in modern-day Scotland, in the care of the state, anyone is made to live in these Dickensian conditions.

“The details in the report are harrowing: water pouring in and rats falling from the ceiling, infestations, the stench of urine, mould across the walls.

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“A typical Mental Welfare Commission report would have around three recommendations.

“That the Strathmartine report contains thirteen serious and urgent recommendations is testament to just how damning this report is of the state of the facilities at Strathmartine Centre.”

He accused NHS Tayside of having a “serious lack of candour” over its reasons for moving services to Murray Royal.

NHS Tayside chiefs ‘very sorry’ over state of Strathmartine Centre

NHS Tayside says the centralisation of the services has been agreed for several years but this is now being moved “significantly forward” following the report.

Dr James Cotton, medical director at NHS Tayside, said: “The findings of today’s report are simply not acceptable to any of us who deliver learning disability care and services in Tayside, and they are not acceptable for our patients, families or our staff.

“We’re very sorry that the Strathmartine units are not providing the kind of therapeutic accommodation that our patients need and we have already been in contact with those who will be impacted by the move to Murray Royal.

“We have responded to the immediate issues raised by the MWC over the past few months at Strathmartine, but we know that the inpatient units at the centre are no longer sustainable into the future.”

NHS Tayside chief executive Nicky Connor and medical director James Cotton. Image: NHS Tayside

Nicky Connor, NHS Tayside chief executive, said: “The report has set out significant issues with the property and this has led us to make the operational decision to expedite a move for learning disability inpatients to the Murray Royal site.

“Our commitment is to make sure we work with our patients and their families to get the most positive outcomes for all those in our care.”

She added: “It’s essential that we note that the report praised staff at Strathmartine.

“This is important, deserved recognition for our workforce who are supporting vulnerable people of all ages every day.”

Conversation