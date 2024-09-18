New Doune the Rabbit Hole organiser wants to restore tainted festival’s former glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Doune the Rabbit Hole organiser wants to restore tainted festival’s former glory

The event's former management is 'absolutely not' associated with the 2025 revival in any way.

By Alex Watson
Hector Bizerk performing at Doune the Rabbit Hole festival in 2014. Image: Ann-Margaret/Shutterstock
Hector Bizerk performing at Doune the Rabbit Hole festival in 2014. Image: Ann-Margaret/Shutterstock

The new organiser of Doune the Rabbit Hole says he is aiming to restore the event’s damaged reputation.

The Stirlingshire music festival is due to return to Cardross Estate in August next year, under the rebranded title Back Doune the Rabbit Hole.

First held in 2010, the 2022 event was the subject of controversy amid rows over payments to artists and staff, before the 2023 gathering was cancelled entirely.

New festival chief Brian Harkin, who is working alongside Preston-based booking agency Rock Artist Management, said former organisers Jamie and Craig Murray are “absolutely not” associated with the 2025 revival in any way.

“The team that’s involved in this festival have very close ties with the musicians’ union and with all the other booking agents throughout the country,” said Mr Harkin.

This is key, he explained, as agents and bands who didn’t get paid in 2022 might have been reluctant to sign up again after the “toxicity” they faced last time around.

“Their [Rock Artist Management’s] track record transcends what happened previously with the bad management of the collapse of the festival.

“We’re totally confident there will be no issues at all with getting bands.”

Festival organiser Brian Harkin has played in bands and organised events since he was 16

The 57-year-old admitted feeling nervous about keeping the festival’s original name. But he says a lot of thought was put into the decision and, overall, the feedback so far has been “brilliant”.

“We decided that the positives outweighed the negatives,” he said.

“There seems to have been a lot of love about the festival in its first eight to 10 years.

“It all went very toxic at the end due to the extremely bad handling by the previous owners. But we just have to try to navigate that.

“Hopefully we can bring everyone back on board and get a wonderful festival at an amazing location back up and running.

“I think it’ll be great for the local community and the wider community.”

Who is the new Doune the Rabbit Hole organiser?

Hailing from Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute, Brian Harkin has played music and put on events since he was 16.

He spent around a decade in London performing, touring and recording, before working as a sound engineer at Capercaillie’s Glasgow studio.

Festival-goers at Doune the Rabbit Hole.
Festivalgoers at a past Doune the Rabbit Hole festival. Image: Andrew Welsh

He has dreamed of organising a music festival in the Loch Lomond area since returning to Helensburgh around 20 years ago, and even purchased land outside Glen Fruin with hopes of holding an event there.

After a couple of disappointments, Mr Harkin was excited by the idea of siting his festival on Cardross Estate, and ultimately decided to bring Doune the Rabbit Hole back rather than starting from scratch.

What to expect at Back Doune the Rabbit Hole 2025

Though he said he could not name planned performers at this stage, the new organiser expects most of Back Doune the Rabbit Hole‘s acts to appeal to music fans between the ages of 30 and 60.

Past Doune the Rabbit Hole headliners have included Belle and Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub, Deerhoof, The Damned, and Sister Sledge.

According to the Rock Artist Management website, some of the bands represented by the agency include Bay City Rollers, Hue and Cry, Nazareth, and The Boomtown Rats.

The rebranded festival will relaunch next summer.
The rebranded festival will be family-friendly and aimed at a crowd aged between 30 and 60. Image: Back Doune the Rabbit Hole

The plan is for a variety of genres to be on offer, including traditional and folk music, which will have a dedicated stage and ceilidh tent.

Performance slots will be made available for up-and-coming local acts, as well as other Scottish artists from further afield.

“What we’re trying to do is have quite a diverse range of music that will appeal to everyone, really,” said Mr Harkin.

The festival will be family-friendly, with entertainment for children, wellness activities, and “really good, interesting food – as opposed to just burgers in buns”.

Conversation