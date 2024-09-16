Stirlingshire music festival Doune the Rabbit Hole to make comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirlingshire music festival Doune the Rabbit Hole to make comeback

The festival is making a comeback under new management after being cancelled in 2022.

By Kieran Webster
The rebranded festival will relaunch next summer.
The rebranded festival will relaunch next summer. Image: Back Doune the Rabbit Hole

Stirlingshire music festival Doune the Rabbit Hole has been rebranded and is set to return in 2025.

The Cardoss Estate event will return two years after it was cancelled for the  “foreseeable future” as Back Doune the Rabbit Hole.

Under new ownership and management, the event will take place on August 1, 2 and 3.

It comes after the 2023 event was cancelled due to a row over the payment of artists and staff who worked there in 2022.

The festival will now be run by recording and touring artist Brian Harkin and Preston-based booking agency Rock Artist Management.

Festival-goers at Doune the Rabbit Hole.
Festival-goers at Doune the Rabbit Hole. Image: Andrew Welsh.

The event was meant to run in July 2023 but was cancelled at the 11th hour after the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu) called on artists to boycott the event.

The union claimed that the Stirlingshire festival owed hundreds of thousands of pounds to performers and staff who worked there at previous events.

Former boss and ex-Dundee University rector Craig Murray blamed the cancellation on a “campaign of misinformation” from the union.

The new bosses say they want to see the “good reputation” of the event restored following the “challenges” in 2023.

New bosses ‘buzzing’ for festival return

Harkin said the team is “absolutely buzzing” for the festival to return in 2025.

He said: “As the team appointed to manage this much-loved music festival, we are privileged to be able to bring it back for audiences to enjoy.

“Doune the Rabbit Hole has always been known for its unique atmosphere and diverse line-up, and we are thrilled to be able to uphold its traditions to ensure we produce a festival that is inclusive and family-friendly, providing an unforgettable experience for festival goers of all ages.

“With a refreshed vision and a commitment to delivering the best festival experience yet, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back next August to relive the magic with Back Doune the Rabbit Hole.”

More from News

Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Serena Cowdy. Image: Supplied.
Angus councillor Serena Cowdy quits SNP in shock departure over spending cuts
Eddie Thompson Stand at Dundee United'd Tannadice Park Ground.
Dundee United and police respond to fan fury over Rangers supporters' buses arrangement
The entrance of the Dunblane Hydro Hotel, where fireworks have distrubed Dunblane residents for the second time in six weeks. Image: Google Maps
More late-night fireworks disturb locals and 'terrify' dogs near Dunblane Hydro
A sign for Pitlochry on the A9
Person airlifted to hospital and man charged after crash on A9 near Pitlochry
A person was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Meadowside in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Dundee city centre car collision
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Cash machine crook and drug dealer, 50
Pride celebrations in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Stirling Pride 2024 - including timings and weather
Arbroath hardware store to close
Arbroath hardware shop to close in 'huge loss for town'
Glasgow High Court exterior
Perth binman who 'got sex education from watching porn' raped teen in woods
The Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks may eventually look something like this if planning permission is approved. Image: Pierre de la Mare/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Second Starbucks drive-thru one step closer for Stirling

Conversation