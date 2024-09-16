Stirlingshire music festival Doune the Rabbit Hole to make comeback

Stirlingshire music festival Doune the Rabbit Hole has been rebranded and is set to return in 2025.

The Cardoss Estate event will return two years after it was cancelled for the “foreseeable future” as Back Doune the Rabbit Hole.

Under new ownership and management, the event will take place on August 1, 2 and 3.

It comes after the 2023 event was cancelled due to a row over the payment of artists and staff who worked there in 2022.

The festival will now be run by recording and touring artist Brian Harkin and Preston-based booking agency Rock Artist Management.

The event was meant to run in July 2023 but was cancelled at the 11th hour after the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu) called on artists to boycott the event.

The union claimed that the Stirlingshire festival owed hundreds of thousands of pounds to performers and staff who worked there at previous events.

Former boss and ex-Dundee University rector Craig Murray blamed the cancellation on a “campaign of misinformation” from the union.

The new bosses say they want to see the “good reputation” of the event restored following the “challenges” in 2023.

New bosses ‘buzzing’ for festival return

Harkin said the team is “absolutely buzzing” for the festival to return in 2025.

He said: “As the team appointed to manage this much-loved music festival, we are privileged to be able to bring it back for audiences to enjoy.

“Doune the Rabbit Hole has always been known for its unique atmosphere and diverse line-up, and we are thrilled to be able to uphold its traditions to ensure we produce a festival that is inclusive and family-friendly, providing an unforgettable experience for festival goers of all ages.

“With a refreshed vision and a commitment to delivering the best festival experience yet, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back next August to relive the magic with Back Doune the Rabbit Hole.”