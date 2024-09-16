Opportunity knocks for young St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opportunity knocks for young St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk

The Northern Ireland under-21 international has a chance of starting against Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk.
Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

Makenzie Kirk has made an impressive start as a St Johnstone player.

And suspensions for Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka may now give him a chance to take a giant step forward in his Perth career.

The 20-year-old was snapped up from Hearts in the summer and has already clocked up nine appearances for Saints.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after the young striker scored his first goal in the League Cup game.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after the young striker scored his first goal in the League Cup. Image: SNS.

Twice he has made a big impact on a Premiership match – contributing to goals against Aberdeen and Motherwell.

He’s yet to start a league game for Craig Levein.

But, with Sidibeh and Kimpioka both serving bans and Uche Ikpeazu still unavailable, there’s a chance that could happen in Dingwall on Saturday.

Kirk ‘on the right track’

“He’s done well,” said Levein.

“We knew all about his attributes – he’s a good finisher, six-foot-two and quick.

“There’s a lot to like there.

“His general play outside the box has been good as well.

“The fact that he’s seen as a player who can help us, and is coming off the bench to make an impact, tells you that he’s on the right track.

“He’s young and inexperienced so that’s why he needs game-time to get himself to a level where he’s playing every single week for us.

“That must be his aim for the short-term.

“An opportunity has been presented over the next few weeks.

“Hopefully being involved regularly with Northern Ireland’s under-21s will build his confidence up as well.”

Conversation