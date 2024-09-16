Opportunity knocks for young St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk

Makenzie Kirk has made an impressive start as a St Johnstone player.

And suspensions for Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka may now give him a chance to take a giant step forward in his Perth career.

The 20-year-old was snapped up from Hearts in the summer and has already clocked up nine appearances for Saints.

Twice he has made a big impact on a Premiership match – contributing to goals against Aberdeen and Motherwell.

He’s yet to start a league game for Craig Levein.

But, with Sidibeh and Kimpioka both serving bans and Uche Ikpeazu still unavailable, there’s a chance that could happen in Dingwall on Saturday.

Kirk ‘on the right track’

“He’s done well,” said Levein.

“We knew all about his attributes – he’s a good finisher, six-foot-two and quick.

“There’s a lot to like there.

“His general play outside the box has been good as well.

“The fact that he’s seen as a player who can help us, and is coming off the bench to make an impact, tells you that he’s on the right track.

“He’s young and inexperienced so that’s why he needs game-time to get himself to a level where he’s playing every single week for us.

“That must be his aim for the short-term.

“An opportunity has been presented over the next few weeks.

“Hopefully being involved regularly with Northern Ireland’s under-21s will build his confidence up as well.”