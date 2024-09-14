St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu suffers setback as Craig Levein reveals one Perth player picked up an injury with his country

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, has revealed that Uche Ikpeazu has suffered an injury setback.

But the Perth boss is optimistic that it won’t slow down the former Hearts striker’s comeback too significantly.

Levein had been keeping his fingers crossed that he would have his first summer signing, who needed a knee operation during pre-season, available by the end of the month.

This latest development would appear to make that highly unlikely now.

“Uche had an infection in the knee that was operated on,” Levein reported.

“They’ve had to wash it out.

“That’s a bit of a setback but hopefully not a long one.

“It’s hard to say whether it’s dunted him back a week, two weeks or three weeks.

“It was after he’d left St George’s. He was going to be coming up here.

“It’s frustrating for me because I know how much of a difference he can make.

“Maybe I need to drive down, bundle him into the back of my car and get him up!”

International break over

Levein had five players on international duty after the last Premiership game against Motherwell.

Three of them – Andre Raymond, Lewis Neilson and Makenzie Kirk – will be in his squad at Easter Road for the resumption of the league campaign.

“Adama (Sidibeh) is obviously suspended (as is Jack Sanders),” said Levein. “Fran (Franczak) is the only player to come back with an injury problem. He rolled his ankle.

“Makenzie missed Northern Ireland’s second game with a muscle problem but he’ll be fine for tomorrow.

“Graham (Carey) is improving.

“I’ll probably leave him out, though, because I don’t want to take a risk.”