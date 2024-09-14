Dundee gliding grandad Tom Docherty is still flying high at 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee gliding grandad Tom Docherty is still flying high at 90

Tom Docherty's love affair with gliding has taken him all over the UK and beyond and landed him in a few interesting situations.

Image shows: Three men standing by the cockpit of a glider. The glass roof of the glider is open and the runway and misty hills are visible in the backgroups. Pictured are: From left to right, Adrian Docherty, Tom Docherty and Charlie Docherty.
Three generations of flying Dochertys with their gilder at The Scottish Gliding Centre, Portmoak Airfield. Image: David Wardle.
By Nora McElhone

90 years young, Tom Docherty is still contagiously enthusiastic about life and especially his love of gliding.

Tom has soared over Scotland’s skies to break many records since he took up the sport in his teenage years in Dundee.

Now his son and grandson are following in his footsteps.

Image shows: Tom Docherty, 90, gliding enthusiast and his grandson Thomas Docherty, 13. Both are wearing beige coloured jumpers and are smiling at the camera. They are at Portmoak Airfield with green grass and trees in the background.
Charlie and Tom Docherty share a passion for gliding. Charlie is looking forward to his first solo flight on his 14th birthday. Image: David Wardle.

When we meet for a chat on a dreich September morning, it’s clear that despite being in his 91st year, Tom Docherty is still as sharp as a tack.

He is keen to share his stories of adventures in the sky and much more.

Getting airborne with the Air Training Corps

Tom, who was born in Dundee, got his first taste of gliding when he joined the 1232 Dundee Squadron of the Air Training Corps as a teenager.

“It was one of the best things I ever did,” he says.

Part of the training included travelling to Dyce Airfield to learn to fly an elementary all-wooden glider. Tom says that he was hooked from the first moment he took to the skies.

He was required to do national service in the RAF after he finished his apprenticeship in joinery.

Tom completed most of his national service training as a glider pilot, drawing on his early experiences through his long years in the sport.

“It felt very natural to me, having started at 15, to learn about the art of soaring – using a thermal and knowing exactly where the lift is.”

The lack of engine noise means that gilders enjoy encounters that other pilots don’t.

“Flying with a buzzard close to your wing but they won’t stay long with you, especially if you get too close.”

Image shows: A black and white photograph of Tom Docherty showing off some of his gliding trophies. Tom has dark hair and is wearing glasses, a shirt and tie and v-neck jumper.
Tom with an impressive haul of gliding trophies. Image: Supplied by the Docherty Family.

Tom was Scottish cross-country champion in gliding for 13 years. In 1969, he was the first person to achieve a gold distance flight from Portmoak to Rotherham. He also soared to a record height of 26,000ft, which won him the Alan Boyle Altitude Trophy.

Tom’s unexpected landing spots

A group of borstal boys and a French hotelier are among the people who have welcomed Tom Docherty back to terra firma after flights in his glider.

He recalls one long flight when the conditions changed suddenly: “I realised, I’ve got to get myself down. I realised I was over the North Sea and headed for Boston [in Lincolnshire] and landed in a playing field.

“I was quickly surrounded by a load of children and it turned out that I had landed in the worst borstal (juvenile detention centre) in Britain.

“I had to give a talk on gilding before I could leave.”

Special welcome from French hosts

When Tom made his first cross-channel flight, flying an amazing 666km to Joigny in north-central France he received the red carpet treatment.

“I was running out of ideas for a landing spot when the cloud cleared and I spotted a track on the hill cutting into a forest.

“It turned out to be a private landing strip. So I did a quick circuit round the town and somebody there spotted me and motored to the airfield.

“He took me to the Gendarmes so that I could register my landing and then I made my way to this hotel which turned out to be one of the best places to eat in France.

He wasn’t charged for the incredible food or the room: “that’s the nicest reception, landing and nicest help of all the flights I ever did.”

Image shows: A back and white image of a young Tom Docherty. Tom is wearing glasses and is sitting in the cockpit of a glider with a map in his hands.
Tom Docherty studies his route before taking to the skies in the glider in his younger days. Image: Supplied by the Docherty Family.

Tom’s adventures haven’t always gone according to plan. He recalls one serious accident in Fife in 1967.

He was piloting a light aircraft towing a heavy two-seater glider when the tow rope didn’t release. His Tiger Moth bi-plane crashed head-on into Bishop Hill.

“I was unconscious for around 15 minutes and initially I thought that I had lost an eye.

“I got out and started walking down the hill and it suddenly popped open [blood from a head injury has glued his eye shut].

“I thought, ‘Oh! That’s good!'”

Guardian angel flying with Tom

“Most people die in towing-related accidents,” he says matter-of-factly, “God was looking after me that day.”

A devoted member of the Catholic Church, Tom believes that God has had his back on more than one occasion both in his business career and in gliding.

In the case of this particular incident his parish priest agreed: “I thought every Catholic knew it was a waste of time to argue with a Bishop!” wrote Fr Hendry at the time, “Even a wee one like Bishop Hill.”

Not giving up on gliding adventures just yet

Still keen to get airborne, the nonagenarian’s trips now tend to be in tandem with his son Adrian rather than solo excursions.

The only thing that hampers his air time these days is discomfort if he has to sit in one position for a long period of time.

Image shows a close up shot of two men in the cockpit of a glider. Adrian Docherty is in the front seat, he has grey hair and is wearing sunglasses and a wide smile. Tom Docherty is in the back seat also grinning widely.
Tom Docherty still takes to the skies in tandem gliding flights with his son Adrian. Image:  Docherty Family

Tom claims that his days of competing and chasing records are over.

“I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve in gliding,” he says.

Then, with a glint in his eye, “but it wouldn’t be too difficult to fly from Scotland to France. If you take off from Loch Leven, fly up to Aboyne and catch a wave it would be easy to get down to the south coast…”

That appetite for adventure might not be sated just yet.

