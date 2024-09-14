Perthshire shopkeeper finally brought to justice three decades after abusing girls at family store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire shopkeeper finally brought to justice three decades after abusing girls at family store

Alexander Doig narrowly avoided imprisonment for the historical offending.

By Ross Gardiner
Alexander Doig
Alexander Doig at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Perthshire paedophile has finally been sentenced for abusing two schoolgirls in his family store almost three decades after they reported his vile abuse.

Alexander Doig, 61, was reported to police in the 90s but stood trial this year accused of perverted conduct in the summer of 1995.

Doig, of Walnut Grove in Blairgowrie, was previously convicted by jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court of two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices.

At his family’s eponymous clothing store in Highland Perthshire, he spent months carrying out a disturbing course of behaviour which the court heard still impacts his victims.

Doig was placed on the sex offenders register for five years but narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Guilt established

The jury found that on various occasions between May 1 and September 30 in 1995, Doig abused his victims at R Doig and Sons shop in Bank Street, Aberfeldy.

In his 30s, he targeted his first victim, who was aged 15, and exposed his penis and tried to induce her to allow him to perform a sex act in her presence.

Doig was found to have made sexualised comments and requested she wear certain clothing around him.

He removed his clothing and sunbathed naked and encouraged her to remove clothing.

Creep Doig also showed the girl a video of him performing a sex act, pinched her buttocks and gave her a pornographic video.

Alexander Doig
Alexander Doig.

His second victim was only 13.

Doig requested she rub cream on his body and sunbathed partially clothed in her presence.

He made inappropriate and sexualised comments and provided her with a pornographic video.

Doig also exposed his penis, encouraged her to remove clothing and placed a sticker on her buttocks.

Doig’s victims cannot be named for legal reasons.

‘Very serious charges’

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

He was sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work and placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said he had planned to jail Doig for 18 months but changed his mind after hearing about the case’s procedural history.

He said: “For the court to consider an appropriate sentence, I have to have regard to the seriousness, I assess your culpability – your blameworthiness – and harm.

“This is not a case in which you were of a similar age – you were considerably older.

“You were in a position of trust… you are a well respected member of the community.

“You have managed to make a good life… these are very serious charges.”

The sheriff said that in victim impact statements, both complainers detailed the lasting impact of Doig’s offending.

“Considering all of the material, I have come to the decision which is contrary to the one in my mind before I came on the bench.

“I’m going to take an unusual step in reducing what would have been, for you and your family, a devastating sentence of imprisonment.

“You are a low risk of reoffending.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

