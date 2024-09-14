Angus firm AM Phillip acquires Forfar Glenford car dealership

AM Phillip Trucktech has acquired the Glenford car dealership in Forfar.

Managing director Rob McWiliam said the Kirriemuir Road Ford dealership was a “good fit” with the firm’s existing business selling lorries, vans and trucks.

AM Phillip operates throughout Scotland but has its main base at Muiryfaulds, between Forfar and Dundee.

It is also the owner of the former Forfar Mart, which it now uses as a pre-delivery inspection and preparation centre.

Glenford Forfar car dealership plans

Glenford was established in 1968 and appointed the Ford dealer for Angus in August 1984.

Its 20 staff will also transfer to AM Phillip as part of the sale.

Mr McWilliam said the former owners, the Parr family, approached the company about a possible sale.

He said: “It’s a good fit with our business locally – we already have Ford in our portfolio.

“We bought the business as a going concern. In terms of the new cars, it will be business as usual.

“The used car side we see as an opportunity for growth. Currently Glenford only sells used Ford, but we want to bring in non-Ford cars as well.

“The business will continue under the Glenford name.”

To mark the new ownership, Glenford is running a special offer this weekend. Anyone who purchases a new or used car will receive £500 off the price.

AM Phillip ‘future proofing’ business

The chief executive said it had been a busy time for AM Phillip.

In May 2023, it opened a new £1 million showroom at Eastfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes to showcase its IVECO, Ford and Fiat vehicles.

That same month it acquired the former Forfar Mart and has since developed part of the site now being used to prepare and inspect vehicles.

The longer term plan is to move the company’s offices to the site.

Mr McWilliam said: “It’s been a busy time for the company and pretty buoyant. Our costs have risen, but out sales are up year on year.

“The industries we are in, like haulage and construction, the businesses need their vehicles.

“In some cases we are seeing people repair vehicles because the cost of new ones has increased, so our workshops have been busy maintaining vehicles older than we’d normally see.

“But our new vehicle sales have also been strong. The new IVECO truck model is making a difference, with a lot more demand than older models.

“Our investments in Glenrothes, the Mart and Glenford have been all about future proofing the business going forward.”