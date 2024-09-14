Angus firm AM Phillip acquires Forfar Glenford car dealership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus firm AM Phillip acquires Forfar Glenford car dealership

The firm’s managing director said he plans to expand the dealership’s used car offering.

By Rob McLaren
AM Phillip managing director Rob McWilliam at Glenford in Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
AM Phillip managing director Rob McWilliam at Glenford in Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

AM Phillip Trucktech has acquired the Glenford car dealership in Forfar.

Managing director Rob McWiliam said the Kirriemuir Road Ford dealership was a “good fit” with the firm’s existing business selling lorries, vans and trucks.

AM Phillip operates throughout Scotland but has its main base at Muiryfaulds, between Forfar and Dundee.

It is also the owner of the former Forfar Mart, which it now uses as a pre-delivery inspection and preparation centre.

Glenford Forfar car dealership plans

Glenford was established in 1968 and appointed the Ford dealer for Angus in August 1984.

Its 20 staff will also transfer to AM Phillip as part of the sale.

Mr McWilliam said the former owners, the Parr family, approached the company about a possible sale.

He said: “It’s a good fit with our business locally – we already have Ford in our portfolio.

AM Phillip managing director Rob McWilliam at Glenford in Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We bought the business as a going concern. In terms of the new cars, it will be business as usual.

“The used car side we see as an opportunity for growth. Currently Glenford only sells used Ford, but we want to bring in non-Ford cars as well.

“The business will continue under the Glenford name.”

To mark the new ownership, Glenford is running a special offer this weekend. Anyone who purchases a new or used car will receive £500 off the price.

AM Phillip ‘future proofing’ business

The chief executive said it had been a busy time for AM Phillip.

In May 2023, it opened a new £1 million showroom at Eastfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes to showcase its IVECO, Ford and Fiat vehicles.

That same month it acquired the former Forfar Mart and has since developed part of the site now being used to prepare and inspect vehicles.

The longer term plan is to move the company’s offices to the site.

Mr McWilliam said: “It’s been a busy time for the company and pretty buoyant. Our costs have risen, but out sales are up year on year.

Glenford in Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The industries we are in, like haulage and construction, the businesses need their vehicles.

“In some cases we are seeing people repair vehicles because the cost of new ones has increased, so our workshops have been busy maintaining vehicles older than we’d normally see.

“But our new vehicle sales have also been strong. The new IVECO truck model is making a difference, with a lot more demand than older models.

“Our investments in Glenrothes, the Mart and Glenford have been all about future proofing the business going forward.”

