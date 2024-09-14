New pizza restaurant and takeaway to open in Stirling – with familiar face in the kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New pizza restaurant and takeaway to open in Stirling – with familiar face in the kitchen

The opening of Piotsa Pizza marks the return of Alex Sorlei, the former owner of Napizza, to the Stirling food scene.

By Isla Glen
Alex Sorlei and David Atkins, the owners of Piotsa Pizza. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Alex Sorlei and David Atkins, the owners of Piotsa Pizza. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The man behind a hugely popular Italian restaurant in Stirling is bringing his “benchmark” pizzas back to the city after four years.

Alex Sorlei, 32, and David Atkins, 38, are launching Piotsa Pizza in the former Strathcarron Hospice charity shop on King Street.

Piotsa – which means pizza in Gaelic – will sell a variety of pizzas, from Italian classics to some with a Scottish twist.

The restaurant will be able to seat 25 customers at a time and will also offer takeaways.

Pizza making workshops, wine tasting and other events are also planned.

The opening marks the return of Alex, who used to run Napizza on Friars Street, to the Stirling restaurant scene.

How Piotsa will look inside. Image: Piotsa Pizza

He opened the much-missed pizzeria in 2016 while studying international politics and French at the University of Stirling.

After a night out, Alex – who previously lived in Naples – was craving light Italian pizza rather than the fried food on offer.

He saw a unit for rent and put his idea into action the very next day.

“I had absolutely no idea how to make pizza,” Alex recalls. “It was quite a risk because the pizza was a bit more soggy, it was a different type and it wasn’t like the takeaway that they were used to.”

Piotsa will sell beers, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Image: Piotsa PIzza

The award-winning restaurant lived beyond his 2018 graduation, but in early 2020, Alex was suffering from burn out and decided to close down before quality slipped.

Little did he know, his pizzas would stick in David’s mind for the next four years.

“It set the benchmark – it was how everything compared to Napizza,” said David, who described the restaurant’s closure as “devastating”.

Napizza fan kickstarted Piotsa Pizza

In July 2023, while in the line for a pizza restaurant in Naples, David decided to message Alex via social media.

From there, a friendship between two pizza lovers developed into a business plan.

David and Alex in front of the pizza restaurant. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

While Alex focuses on the food and the marketing, David – whose background is in accountancy – handles the financial side of the business.

The pair hope to bring Scotland and Italy together, using local produce as well as Italian goods to create high quality food.

Once open, plans include adding pasta to the menu and creating an outdoor dining area at the back of the restaurant.

Alex said: “It’s exciting now – the fun is about to start.

“It’s so nice when we put all this work into it and we see things in the physical world because so far it’s all been in theory.”

