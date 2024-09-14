Our Arbroath town board presses on in face of uncertainty over £20m windfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our Arbroath town board presses on in face of uncertainty over £20m windfall

A community meeting will be held next week to get locals on board with ideas for the transformational programme.

By Graham Brown
Farmer Peter Stirling chairs Our Arbroath town board. Image: Kim Cessford/Supplied
Farmer Peter Stirling chairs Our Arbroath town board. Image: Kim Cessford/Supplied

Arbroath is forging ahead with a public engagement exercise around the promised £20m windfall for an community transforming town board.

Despite a change of UK Government casting a swathe of levelling up projects into doubt it remains all systems go for the Angus scheme.

In March, Arbroath was selected as part of the Government’s Long Term Plan for Towns spring budget announcement.

But Labour’s general election victory has cast doubts over the promises of its Tory predecessors.

This week Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said there were no current guarantees the money could be delivered.

He told The Courier: “Everything is under review because a lot of the stuff that was promised didn’t have any cash attached to it.”

Our Arbroath town board make-up revealed

Since the announcement work has been going on behind the scenes to create the Arbroath town board.

Local farmer Peter Stirling was appointed to chair it.

He said he wants Arbroath to become Scotland’s top seaside town.

Arbroath Victoria Park.
Arbroath recently played host to 2,000 cyclists in the Ride the North event. Image: Jason Hedges

And we can reveal the make-up of the board which wants the area fully behind them for the ten-year mission.

It will include Nevada Mitchell, Brian Masson, Fiona Doran, Lucy Byatt, Councillor Jack Cruickshanks, Ross Fitzgerald, Simon Hewitt, Jade Mitchell, Alex Smith, Victor West, Brian Cargill, MP Stephen Gethins, Councillor Lois Speed, Barry Sellars and John Steele.

And Mr Stirling hopes any funding uncertainties will be put to one side at the first Our Arbroath public engagement event.

It is being held in the Webster Theatre on Thursday September 19 from 7pm.

An ourarbroath.com website has also just been launched.

“This is our town and I’m sure there will be some brilliant and innovative ideas on offer,” said Mr Stirling.

“Together we will make Arbroath great again.”

Arbroath residents can also take part in an online survey to share their input. It runs until October 3.

The feedback will be used to help shape a 10-year vision and 3-year investment plan.

It must be submitted by November 1.

