Our Arbroath town board presses on in face of uncertainty over £20m windfall

Arbroath is forging ahead with a public engagement exercise around the promised £20m windfall for an community transforming town board.

Despite a change of UK Government casting a swathe of levelling up projects into doubt it remains all systems go for the Angus scheme.

In March, Arbroath was selected as part of the Government’s Long Term Plan for Towns spring budget announcement.

But Labour’s general election victory has cast doubts over the promises of its Tory predecessors.

This week Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said there were no current guarantees the money could be delivered.

He told The Courier: “Everything is under review because a lot of the stuff that was promised didn’t have any cash attached to it.”

Our Arbroath town board make-up revealed

Since the announcement work has been going on behind the scenes to create the Arbroath town board.

Local farmer Peter Stirling was appointed to chair it.

He said he wants Arbroath to become Scotland’s top seaside town.

And we can reveal the make-up of the board which wants the area fully behind them for the ten-year mission.

It will include Nevada Mitchell, Brian Masson, Fiona Doran, Lucy Byatt, Councillor Jack Cruickshanks, Ross Fitzgerald, Simon Hewitt, Jade Mitchell, Alex Smith, Victor West, Brian Cargill, MP Stephen Gethins, Councillor Lois Speed, Barry Sellars and John Steele.

And Mr Stirling hopes any funding uncertainties will be put to one side at the first Our Arbroath public engagement event.

It is being held in the Webster Theatre on Thursday September 19 from 7pm.

An ourarbroath.com website has also just been launched.

“This is our town and I’m sure there will be some brilliant and innovative ideas on offer,” said Mr Stirling.

“Together we will make Arbroath great again.”

Arbroath residents can also take part in an online survey to share their input. It runs until October 3.

The feedback will be used to help shape a 10-year vision and 3-year investment plan.

It must be submitted by November 1.