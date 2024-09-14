St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka reveals PANCAKES are helping fuel his stunning start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka reveals PANCAKES are helping fuel his stunning start to the season

The 24-year-old has already scored seven goals this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka, has revealed the fuel for his early-season goal blitz – pancakes, lots of them.

A couple of months ago, one of his brothers gave the 24-year-old a high-carb recipe to try.

And, judging by his fitness and form in the first couple of months of the season, the Perth star has found a recipe for football success.

“I do really like my pancakes,” said Kimpioka.

“Because of the carbs, I can run as much as possible.

“I try to switch over to rice sometimes and drink a lot of water. There was one period when it was very often.

“It was breakfast (lunch here so that was something different) then I went home and had pancakes again – healthy ones, with fruit and honey.

Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka. Image: SNS.

“It comes from my brother. He’s big into training and makes these protein pancakes.

“He gave me a good tip and the taste of them is unbelievable. He removes the sugar and adds protein things into it.

“My brother is a very fit guy. He does gym every day, runs 5ks all the time and he influences what I eat.

“He was telling me about these pancakes that he loves. He gave me the recipe, I tried it, I felt really good the next day of training and then in the next game so I stuck with it. It’s simple”

Plenty of goals to choose from

What isn’t so simple, is choosing which of his seven goals so far this season has been his favourite.

“They have all been different,” said Kimpioka. “Obviously, the ones leading to the team winning or involved in us winning have been the most important, but I couldn’t really pick one.

“The last one I scored against Motherwell is maybe the one that shows a different side to me. It was a quick finish, direct.

“I’ve been training on that so to show in the game is obviously a good feeling.

“That just makes me want to practice even more.

“Andy Kirk takes a good part of the finishing after training. The gaffer gives tips too.

“He was obviously a defender but he’s still very experienced, keeps telling me to finish quick sometimes. I also try to learn from my other strike partners.”

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0 against East Fife.
Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0 against East Fife. Image: SNS.

Kimpioka is relishing his role as Saints’ chief goal threat.

“I am playing more than I did when I came in at the middle of the season,” said the former Sunderland attacker.

“It was hard to get into that rhythm.

“Coming up in England, being on loan and playing in Sweden was different.

“I want to play as much as possible and keep doing what I’m doing.

“I wouldn’t really think that I’m the main man or something like that, even if that would be the case.

“I am more of a guy that thinks about improving and becoming better day by day and helping the people around me. And taking help from them as well.”

