4 selection dilemmas for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he targets victory at Ross County

Dundee are unbeaten in four whole months and can stretch their competitive unbeaten streak into double figures this weekend.

The Dark Blues are in Dingwall to face a Ross County side struggling for goals and form.

And Tony Docherty is targeting a first away win of the Premiership season after drawing 2-2 in each of their two fixtures on the road.

But how might he set his team up in Dingwall to grab that all-important victory?

Courier Sport takes a look at some selection dilemmas for the Dundee boss this weekend.

Setup

Both managers have changed their approaches at different times already this season.

After a shock cup defeat to Spartans and hammering at Rangers, Don Cowie ditched his 4-4-2 formation for a 5-3-2 against Aberdeen last time out.

That steadied things for the Staggies after a couple of poor performances but still ended in defeat – their third in a row without scoring.

After change paying off in victory over Hearts, a 4-3-3 setup has been the go-to formation for Docherty and Dundee in recent matches.

However, the Dens boss tweaked things in the second half against St Mirren last time out, moving Scott Tiffoney from the left flank into the No 10 role.

That allowed Curtis Main and Simon Murray to play as an orthodox front pairing.

Depending on his starting choices, Docherty is happy to be flexible in his team approach.

After that improvement in the second half against St Mirren’s three-man defence, he could well continue the way his side finished last time out.

Defence

Conceding goals has been the big frustration for Dundee this season.

That reached it’s peak against St Mirren a fortnight ago with both goals conceded clearly avoidable.

Will that mean any changes at the back, though?

Clark Robertson remains out while Billy Koumetio’s stature and strength in the air will be crucial against County targetman Jordan White.

Left-footed Ziyad Larkeche, meanwhile, gives balance at left back and scored against St Mirren.

The main dilemma comes with Jordan McGhee.

He’s a key man for Docherty, a dependable and versatile option. But where does he use him?

The last two games have seen him feature at right-back with Ethan Ingram dropping to the bench.

But his move into the centre against St Mirren when Koumetio went off brought a solidity to the backline.

Does Antonio Portales drop out or will Docherty keep his back four the same once again?

Central midfield

Sammy Braybrooke went straight into the starting XI following the departure of Luke McCowan against St Mirren.

The Leicester City lad impressed on his senior debut and played for England U/20s last week.

Despite that, the position alongside Lyall Cameron is still to be nailed down.

Josh Mulligan is back fit and impressed for Scotland U/21s over the international break, setting up a goal against Spain and scoring against Malta.

The most likely change to the XI is Mulligan for Braybrooke in the centre of midfield.

Will Dundee FC new boys play?

Docherty’s attacking options have been bolstered with two Burnley loanees waiting to make their debuts.

Julien Vetro took a place on the bench against the Buddies while Austria U/21 attacker Seun Adewumi arrived less than 24 hours before the game.

Could they go straight into the team?

Vetro is a left-sided attacker who mainly featured on the wing for Bordeaux while Adewumi started up front for Austria U/21s last week but can play across the front line.

The biggest decision would be who could drop out for them.

Simon Murray is captain and top scorer ahead of a return to his old side while Curtis Main was excellent against the Buddies last time out and Scott Tiffoney has been consistently good in recent weeks.

Adewumi also hasn’t trained much since arriving from Burnley, arriving back from international duty on Thursday.

So spots on the bench for both is the expectation.

The one certainty we do have is Tony Docherty has real options to choose from, whether starting or finishing, as he targets a crucial three points.