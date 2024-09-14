Blairgowrie woman stopped from turning condemned garage into home in ‘lack of humanity’

A woman who wanted to convert a condemned garage into a home has accused Perth and Kinross Council of “lacking humanity” for stopping her.

Officers refused Jessica Maxwell’s planning application for Cottage of Clunie, an isolated property five miles from Blairgowrie, due to the council’s rural protection policy.

But Jessica believes the council ruthlessly overlooked her mental health condition when making the decision.

She is planning to appeal.

Property near Blairgowrie ideal for Jessica

The 36-year-old has high-functioning autism and works full-time.

And she says it is crucial to stay near her parents, who live with her in the adjacent cottage.

“I have lived here all my life,” she said.

“I can’t stress enough how much I want to stay here.

“I have a full-time job and am quite high functioning but I am socially restricted.

“I have a tendency to self-isolate so having family nearby means I can’t do that.

“I am directly between all the important people in my life,

“My best friend lives in Inverness, a friend is in Glasgow and another is in Aberdeen.

“I don’t have a lot of people in my life, but living here allows me to see the ones I do have more than I would otherwise be able to.”

Council ‘didn’t even glance’ at GP’s letter

Jessica’s application includes a statement from her GP supporting her need to live next to her parents.

But she says the council did not consider this.

“It felt like there was no humanity to it,” she said.

“They didn’t even glance at the letter from the GP or take in any of the context, but the context is so important.

“I can understand the concern about holiday lets but that is not the case here.

“I have no intention of ever selling it or moving out.

“Once I am in there I am in there until I die.

“I am not good with change.”

Garage walls ‘crumbling and buckled’

Cottage of Clunie is on the A923 between Kinloch and Forneth.

Bridge of Earn-based R Stevenson Joiner and Contractor inspected the garage.

The company’s condition report said: “The property is in far too much decline to repair it to a suitable standard.

“It has a collapsed roof.

“The exterior walls are crumbling and buckled.

“It would be unsafe to work on and financially it would be far more cost-effective to demolish the property and start again.

“The property is in terrible condition.”

Jessica added: “I have no idea why it would be necessary to keep such a dangerous building.

“Also, with so many new houses popping up around here in inappropriate places you wonder how they are getting permission when I am not.”

Mortgage concern over granny flat idea

The council‘s decision report said the proposed two-bedroom house did not fit the criteria for a rural development.

It added: “In particular there is not a building group present as defined and the site does not meet the infill criteria.”

However, it does advise the applicant to consider a “granny flat type development”.

But Jessica says she would not be eligible for a mortgage under this arrangement, making the project financially unfeasible.

She says her appeal will focus on the garage previously being an agricultural building, and the prospect of another party converting former telecom huts near the property into housing.