Dundee abuser held knife at partner’s cheek

A brute has been locked up after being caught on camera holding a knife at his ex-partner’s face.

CCTV footage captured Darren Anderson holding a knife against the woman’s cheek after wrapping his arm around her neck.

Police later found the distressed woman, bloodied and upset, after Anderson repeatedly punched her on the head and pushed her against a window.

The 35-year-old was jailed after he admitted the June 5 attack at a flat block on Ann Street, Dundee.

“I would have hoped you would be entirely contrite and embarrassed about being sat in the dock and watching the manner in which you conducted yourself,” Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told repeat offender Anderson.

“You are someone who, despite receiving custodial sentences in the past, has had no impact on your offending.

“I suspect if you are not prepared to change then you are just going to spend longer and longer periods in prison because that’s the only way the public can be adequately protected from you.”

Stepped into argument

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Anderson initially stepped into an argument between the woman and her daughter.

Matters escalated as prosecutor Gavin Letford described: “The accused grabbed the complainer and pushed her around.

“He wrapped his arm around her neck and held a knife against her cheek.

“A witness starting foot patrol at the Bella Centre heard screaming and shouting and saw the accused punching her in the common close.”

Police were contacted by the control room at the Bella Centre, with the woman found to be erratic, intoxicated and visibly bloodied.

Anderson, who has previous convictions for offences against other partners, admitted attacking the woman, possessing a knife and breaching bail conditions.

Solicitor David Duncan said: “Clearly his conduct is grossly excessive in terms of the suggestion of simply breaking up an argument.”

Anderson was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

A five-year non-harassment order was also imposed.

