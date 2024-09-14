Dundee abuser held knife at partner’s cheek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee abuser held knife at partner’s cheek

CCTV footage captured Darren Anderson holding a knife against the woman's cheek after wrapping his arm around her neck.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A brute has been locked up after being caught on camera holding a knife at his ex-partner’s face.

CCTV footage captured Darren Anderson holding a knife against the woman’s cheek after wrapping his arm around her neck.

Police later found the distressed woman, bloodied and upset, after Anderson repeatedly punched her on the head and pushed her against a window.

The 35-year-old was jailed after he admitted the June 5 attack at a flat block on Ann Street, Dundee.

“I would have hoped you would be entirely contrite and embarrassed about being sat in the dock and watching the manner in which you conducted yourself,” Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told repeat offender Anderson.

“You are someone who, despite receiving custodial sentences in the past, has had no impact on your offending.

“I suspect if you are not prepared to change then you are just going to spend longer and longer periods in prison because that’s the only way the public can be adequately protected from you.”

Stepped into argument

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Anderson initially stepped into an argument between the woman and her daughter.

Matters escalated as prosecutor Gavin Letford described: “The accused grabbed the complainer and pushed her around.

“He wrapped his arm around her neck and held a knife against her cheek.

“A witness starting foot patrol at the Bella Centre heard screaming and shouting and saw the accused punching her in the common close.”

Police were contacted by the control room at the Bella Centre, with the woman found to be erratic, intoxicated and visibly bloodied.

Anderson, who has previous convictions for offences against other partners, admitted attacking the woman, possessing a knife and breaching bail conditions.

Solicitor David Duncan said: “Clearly his conduct is grossly excessive in terms of the suggestion of simply breaking up an argument.”

Anderson was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

A five-year non-harassment order was also imposed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Deadly drug supply thug attacked police and nurses in Stirling hospital
Alexander Doig
Perthshire shopkeeper finally brought to justice three decades after abusing girls at family store
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — TK Maxx raids and 82-year-old jailed
Andrew Pattie caught outside court
Sheriff increases Dundee lout's prison term by 50% for court escape bid
Ryan Kinnear, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth predator molested teenage girls after watching Marvel movies
Cannabis under lights
Cannabis farmer's asylum claim could be affected by Fife conviction
Duke the dog and owner Scott Geddes
Dog which bit girl in Perthshire avoids destruction due to good conduct before and…
Graham Dickie at court
Fife paedophile had sick images price list and download instructions
Edward Statter
OnlyFans model sexually assaulted by drunken sleaze in Monifieth pub
Scenes from the Recovery Walk at HMP Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth-based murderer is among prisoners finding hope in pioneering addiction project