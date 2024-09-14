8 Dundee projects at centre of £20m levelling up limbo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 Dundee projects at centre of £20m levelling up limbo

The previous Conservative government said they were committed providing the £20m funding "very soon".

By Laura Devlin
There are fears the former tram depot is becoming a dangerous eyesore.
Earlier this year £20 million worth of levelling up funding was promised for Dundee.

Announced with a ministerial visit to the city in May, the previous Conservative government said they were committed providing the cash “very soon”.

However, four months on the funding looks in doubt as the new Labour administration sounds the alarm on the dire straits of public finances.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this week, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray admitted “everything is under review”.

Further guidance regarding local government funding is expected to be announced in due course.

But what exactly was the levelling up money going towards in Dundee?

Dundee and Angus College

Dundee and Angus College was promised £5m from the levelling up fund – 90% of which would go towards building a new campus.

This would provide training opportunities in the digital, green skills, energy transition and construction sectors.

An additional £500,000 was earmarked for a new health and social care training facility.

Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.

Dundee Waterfront office block

The development of new Grade A office block being built at the Waterfront was set to be boosted by £3m from the levelling up fund.

Work began on the six-storey block last year. Located at Site 6 across from the V&A, it will be named James Thomson House after the late city architect.

It’s hoped construction will be completed by 2025 and is estimated to £26 million.

Construction work at Dundee Waterfront began last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Improvements for the High Street

More than £2m was pledged for the regeneration of Dundee city centre.

This includes the refurbishment of vacant properties and reviewing the condition of the local private rented sector.

Speaking on his visit to Dundee in May, then government minister Jacob Young said the initiative could bring new opportunities to the city.

Commercial Street has the highest vacancy rate in the city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dundee Museum of Transport

Plans for a new Dundee Museum of Transport were boosted by the £1.2m promised from the levelling up fund.

The tourist attraction is hoping to move from its current home at Market Mews to the Maryfield tram depot.

In the wake of the levelling up funding announcement, a planning application was submitted to Dundee City Council revealing how the new premises could look.

Bosses had hoped the £5.5m move could be completed by 2026.

An artist’s impression of the new museum. Image: Dundee Museum of Transport

What else was promised?

The £20m funding announcement also included:

  • £2.5m for grassroots projects focused on enhancing opportunities for young people, improving safety and benefitting the community
  • £2m to develop a specialist centre for protein science in the Life Sciences Innovation District
  • £1.1m to establish a legal tech education centre and workspace
  • £500,000 to complete a 26-mile active travel route around the city

The £16m redevelopment of Bell Street car park is also is expected to be predominantly funded by levelling up cash.

The ageing facility closed to the public in March for work to get underway on transforming it into a “pioneering” green travel hub.

Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Work began on redeveloping Bell Street car park earlier this ear. Image: Dundee City Council.

When completed, the site will include around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire service.

In October 2023, the Conservative government pledged £14.4m of levelling up funding for the project.

What is Dundee City Council saying?

The new council leader Mark Flynn has written to the UK government seeking assurances on the £20m pledge and asking for confirmation of when the money will be released.

In a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, he added: “The organisations and groups benefiting from this funding are also seeking this clarification as they are fundraising to deliver these commitments.

New Dundee City Council Leader Mark Flynn at City Square, Image: Paul Reid.

“I am sending this letter in my first week as leader, and I am hoping for a swift response from the UK Government on this issue.

“The £20 million of funding is identified for a number of vital projects that would help us continue the transformation of Dundee for the future.”

Conversation