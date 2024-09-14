8 Dundee projects at centre of £20m levelling up limbo

Earlier this year £20 million worth of levelling up funding was promised for Dundee.

Announced with a ministerial visit to the city in May, the previous Conservative government said they were committed providing the cash “very soon”.

However, four months on the funding looks in doubt as the new Labour administration sounds the alarm on the dire straits of public finances.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this week, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray admitted “everything is under review”.

Further guidance regarding local government funding is expected to be announced in due course.

But what exactly was the levelling up money going towards in Dundee?

Dundee and Angus College

Dundee and Angus College was promised £5m from the levelling up fund – 90% of which would go towards building a new campus.

This would provide training opportunities in the digital, green skills, energy transition and construction sectors.

An additional £500,000 was earmarked for a new health and social care training facility.

Dundee Waterfront office block

The development of new Grade A office block being built at the Waterfront was set to be boosted by £3m from the levelling up fund.

Work began on the six-storey block last year. Located at Site 6 across from the V&A, it will be named James Thomson House after the late city architect.

It’s hoped construction will be completed by 2025 and is estimated to £26 million.

Improvements for the High Street

More than £2m was pledged for the regeneration of Dundee city centre.

This includes the refurbishment of vacant properties and reviewing the condition of the local private rented sector.

Speaking on his visit to Dundee in May, then government minister Jacob Young said the initiative could bring new opportunities to the city.

Dundee Museum of Transport

Plans for a new Dundee Museum of Transport were boosted by the £1.2m promised from the levelling up fund.

The tourist attraction is hoping to move from its current home at Market Mews to the Maryfield tram depot.

In the wake of the levelling up funding announcement, a planning application was submitted to Dundee City Council revealing how the new premises could look.

Bosses had hoped the £5.5m move could be completed by 2026.

What else was promised?

The £20m funding announcement also included:

£2.5m for grassroots projects focused on enhancing opportunities for young people, improving safety and benefitting the community

£2m to develop a specialist centre for protein science in the Life Sciences Innovation District

£1.1m to establish a legal tech education centre and workspace

£500,000 to complete a 26-mile active travel route around the city

The £16m redevelopment of Bell Street car park is also is expected to be predominantly funded by levelling up cash.

The ageing facility closed to the public in March for work to get underway on transforming it into a “pioneering” green travel hub.

When completed, the site will include around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire service.

In October 2023, the Conservative government pledged £14.4m of levelling up funding for the project.

What is Dundee City Council saying?

The new council leader Mark Flynn has written to the UK government seeking assurances on the £20m pledge and asking for confirmation of when the money will be released.

In a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, he added: “The organisations and groups benefiting from this funding are also seeking this clarification as they are fundraising to deliver these commitments.

“I am sending this letter in my first week as leader, and I am hoping for a swift response from the UK Government on this issue.

“The £20 million of funding is identified for a number of vital projects that would help us continue the transformation of Dundee for the future.”