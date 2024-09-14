Contemporary homes by award-winning architects approved for St Andrews conservation area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Contemporary homes by award-winning architects approved for St Andrews conservation area

The applicants say the design is modern but sympathetic to its historic surroundings.

By Claire Warrender
How the new contemporary houses in St Andrews will look
How the new contemporary houses will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Five contemporary homes designed by award-winning architects have been approved for St Andrews conservation area.

The two-storey houses will be built within the town’s 16th century Precinct Walls, off Balfour Place.

The site, close to St Andrews Cathedral and St Leonard’s School, once housed a gasometer but has since been decontaminated.

How the contemporary homes in St Andrews will look
The architect-designed houses. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

And the low-carbon homes will all enjoy stunning views across the East Sands.

They were designed by Edinburgh-based Sutherland Hussey Harris, who won the Best Building in Scotland Award in 2015 for their West Burn Lane development in St Andrews.

Fife Council planning officer Alistair Hamilton told members of the north east planning committee the new houses will be of a similar style.

“It has a very natural palette with contemporary wood oak frames and a rubble stone-effect finish,” he said.

Houses hidden from neighbouring streets

The application received seven letters of objection amid concerns over its effect on nearby scheduled monuments.

There was also concern over access to the site, which will be via an existing archway in the Precinct Wall.

Entrance to the St Andrews contemporary homes development will be via an existing archway in the wall
An artist’s impression of the site’s access. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Three people also wrote in support of the designs.

However, Mr Hamilton said: “The intention is to excavate down slightly so the houses don’t protrude above the boundary wall.

“You can’t see them from Abbey Walk or Balfour Place.”

The new contemporary homes will be on the corner of Abbey Walk and Balfour Place in St Andrews. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Meanwhile, SNP councillor Alycia Hayes expressed fears about construction traffic entering the site via the narrow arch.

“I’ve a horrible vision of a lorry taking out those beautiful stones,” she said.

However, Mr Hamilton said workers will protect the arch and use smaller diggers.

St Andrews homes have open plan living and upstairs terraces

The houses will include three ground floor bedrooms, with open plan living, dining and kitchen areas upstairs.

And each will have two off-street parking spaces with electric vehicle charging, private gardens and an upstairs, south-facing terrace.

Each house will have a private garden and upstairs terrace. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Applicant Mark Wilson, of Longforgan, says the St Andrews site is in an area of high demand for family homes.

And he added that one of the design strategies was to “develop a design of our time that is both contemporary, yet sympathetic with its historical context.”

More from Fife

High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Woman, 24, charged in connection with assault in Kirkcaldy town centre
Crail Airfield plans include an open-air museum.
Crail Airfield developers condemn 'shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners' after planning refusal
3
Dunfermline Fire Station Creative
4 Dunfermline projects at risk as £5m promise under review
The Northern Lights above Killiecrankie in Perthshire.
Best pictures as Northern Lights brighten up skies across Tayside and Fife
How the new contemporary houses will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal.
Man, 21, charged after Kirkcaldy 'car chase' following 'concern for teenager'
Cannabis under lights
Cannabis farmer's asylum claim could be affected by Fife conviction
Estate agent Jim Parker outside his Leven office.
Number of second homes in Fife falls by 14% after council tax doubles
4
Graham Dickie at court
Fife paedophile had sick images price list and download instructions
Emma Gabellone is counting on success at her Leven salon, Hush by Emma
Leven nurse prepares to open new beauty salon in former town centre bank
Police at Midfield Road, Kirkcaldy
One arrested and two in hospital after concern for girl sparks Kirkcaldy car chase

Conversation