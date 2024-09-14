Neill Collins assesses Raith Rovers display after Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins assesses Raith Rovers display after Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline

The Stark's Park side crashed to the bottom of the Championship following the 2-0 loss at East End Park.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins during the defeat to Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins has praised Raith Rovers’ attitude and ‘doggedness’ with ten men in the 2-0 defeat against Dunfermline.

But the new Stark’s Park boss firmly believes they could still have taken something from the Fife derby with more belief in attack.

Euan Murray’s red card for hauling down Chris Kane after just 15 minutes left the Kirkcaldy men with an uphill task at East End Park.

And they eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against their rivals thanks to second-half goals from Ewan Otoo and David Wotherspoon.

Players and staff from both teams get involved in a second-half melee.
Players and staff from both teams were involved in a second-half melee. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It sent Raith, who finished second in the table last season, to rock bottom in the Championship and left Collins winless after his two games in charge.

“The red card certainly makes it difficult,” said the 41-year-old. “It’s a big difference going down to ten men, especially as early as we did.

“But I actually thought the players handled it very, very well.

“It obviously took away a lot of our attacking threat, but I thought defensively we were still very, very comfortable.

“And it’s unfortunate to go behind to a long-range strike [from Otoo] that takes such a big deflection.

‘We frustrated them’

“I look back at the game and I don’t think our goalkeeper has had a save to make, which I think says a lot about how well we frustrated them.

“But I think we could still have done more in possession.”

After throwing away a two-goal lead last Sunday in the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Ayr United, it was another testing outing for Collins and his team.

“I think I would have learned a lot more about my team with 11 men,” he added.

“The attitude is great, I’ve said that since I came in. You could see that. They showed a real doggedness at times and organisation. I think that part’s good.

Raith Rovers Euan Murray (second from left) brings down Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane.
Raith Rovers Euan Murray (second from left) brings down Dunfermline striker Chris Kane. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“With ten men sometimes, especially in a game like a derby, you could get cut apart – but we didn’t.

“But I learned they’ve got to take what they do at training and take it into games.

“Because I think at times we could have done more with the ball. They’re good enough to outplay [the opposition] still, even with a man down.”

Meanwhile, Collins has revealed Murray – just back to fitness following a groin injury – was apologetic in the dressing room over his red card.

Collins: ‘It’s a mistake’

“I’ve not seen it again,” said Collins of the dismissal. “But I did say at the time it probably looked like one, although there was good cover around [from Paul Hanlon].

“But it’s a mistake and we’ve been severely punished for it.

“Euan has held his hands up. I’ve not asked him if he thought it was a red, but he’s held his hands up.

“He knows he hesitated when he should probably have gone and dealt with it.”

