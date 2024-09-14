Neill Collins assesses Raith Rovers display after Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline

Neill Collins has praised Raith Rovers’ attitude and ‘doggedness’ with ten men in the 2-0 defeat against Dunfermline.

But the new Stark’s Park boss firmly believes they could still have taken something from the Fife derby with more belief in attack.

Euan Murray’s red card for hauling down Chris Kane after just 15 minutes left the Kirkcaldy men with an uphill task at East End Park.

And they eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against their rivals thanks to second-half goals from Ewan Otoo and David Wotherspoon.

It sent Raith, who finished second in the table last season, to rock bottom in the Championship and left Collins winless after his two games in charge.

“The red card certainly makes it difficult,” said the 41-year-old. “It’s a big difference going down to ten men, especially as early as we did.

“But I actually thought the players handled it very, very well.

“It obviously took away a lot of our attacking threat, but I thought defensively we were still very, very comfortable.

“And it’s unfortunate to go behind to a long-range strike [from Otoo] that takes such a big deflection.

‘We frustrated them’

“I look back at the game and I don’t think our goalkeeper has had a save to make, which I think says a lot about how well we frustrated them.

“But I think we could still have done more in possession.”

After throwing away a two-goal lead last Sunday in the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Ayr United, it was another testing outing for Collins and his team.

“I think I would have learned a lot more about my team with 11 men,” he added.

“The attitude is great, I’ve said that since I came in. You could see that. They showed a real doggedness at times and organisation. I think that part’s good.

“With ten men sometimes, especially in a game like a derby, you could get cut apart – but we didn’t.

“But I learned they’ve got to take what they do at training and take it into games.

“Because I think at times we could have done more with the ball. They’re good enough to outplay [the opposition] still, even with a man down.”

Meanwhile, Collins has revealed Murray – just back to fitness following a groin injury – was apologetic in the dressing room over his red card.

Collins: ‘It’s a mistake’

“I’ve not seen it again,” said Collins of the dismissal. “But I did say at the time it probably looked like one, although there was good cover around [from Paul Hanlon].

“But it’s a mistake and we’ve been severely punished for it.

“Euan has held his hands up. I’ve not asked him if he thought it was a red, but he’s held his hands up.

“He knows he hesitated when he should probably have gone and dealt with it.”