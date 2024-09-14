Deadly drug supply thug attacked police and nurses in Stirling hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deadly drug supply thug attacked police and nurses in Stirling hospital

Since committing the offences, Martin Cooper has served a prison sentence for supplying MDMA to a 16-year-old girl who later overdosed and died.

By Ross Gardiner
Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Cooper assaulted nurses and police at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A Stirling man attacked police and nurses and later ended up soaked in blood after tussling with his ex-boyfriend on top of a gin glass he hurled during a 21st birthday argument.

Martin Cooper, 22, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to be sentenced in connection with two incidents.

Cooper got into a brawl with police and medical professionals helping him after he went missing from a psychiatric ward.

Later that year, he got into a struggle with his ex-boyfriend during a boozy birthday squabble.

Since committing those offences, Cooper served a period of imprisonment after admitting supplying Class A drugs to a 16-year-old girl who overdosed and died.

He has now been placed under supervision by a sheriff.

Hospital assaults

Cooper previously admitted, at Ward 3 of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Stirling, he assaulted two nurses and two PCs.

The court heard Cooper was returned to the ward on May 26 in 2022 after being declared a missing person.

He was initially compliant but spat on one nurse and bit another’s arm, breaking the skin.

He seized a female PC by her stab vest, repeatedly punched her on the head, grabbed her by the hair, kicked her and repeatedly threatened to kill her.

He also attacked a male PC, repeatedly punching and kicking him and spitting in his face, as well as making death threats.

Birthday bash

Cooper also pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at his flat in Cameronian Street, Stirling, on October 5 that year.

On his 21st birthday, he invited his ex-boyfriend over and they drank alcohol together before arguing.

Cooper hurled a gin glass at a wall, smashing it, and then got into a struggle with his ex, with the pair landing on broken glass.

He then threw his ex’s phone against a wall twice, smashing it.

Cooper later attended the City Walls pub soaked in blood.

Breakdown in mental health

Solicitor Frazer McCready said since the offences, Cooper had been jailed for breaching community payback and restriction of liberty orders imposed in connection with supplying MDMA to a 16-year-old girl who overdosed and died.

He said: “Dealing with the first incident at the hospital, its clear that the accused has difficulties with his mental health.

“In early May he was admitted to the psychiatric ward for seven days. He was prescribed anti-psychotic medication and discharged but readmitted for 10 days from May 18 to 28.

“He had been allowed on home leave and he disappeared.

“When he returned it was clear that he had a breakdown and regrettably he has absolutely no recollection as to what went on.

“He was then discharged on May 28. He became involved in a relationship with the complainer (in the later case).

“He had a pretty rubbish upbringing. He has had problems with substance misuse  and alcohol misuse and they have not assisted his mental health.”

Supplied deadly drugs

Cooper, of Springkerse House, a homeless unit in Stirling, was placed under supervision for two years on each matter.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “These are serious offences which likely could attract a custodial sentence and could still attract a custodial sentence if you do not comply with the order.”

Cooper was convicted of supplying MDMA to three girls on July 22, 2020 and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ellie Anderson-Park became seriously ill that night and was rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital by ambulance. She died hours later.

When he became aware she had died, Cooper asked another man to destroy evidence which linked him to her death.

He was given a community sentence, which was slammed at the time by Ellie’s mother.

