Tesco apologises after Dundee man’s car marked with white paint at petrol station

Supermarket giant Tesco has apologised after a man’s car was left marked with white paint following a spillage at a Dundee petrol station.

James Smith claims more than £600 worth of damage was caused to his Jaguar E-Pace on Monday.

The 64-year-old left the kiosk after paying for fuel to find white gloss paint had been spilt near his car.

He claims the front and rear driver-side tyres were damaged along with his car mats and Lacoste trainers.

James says while staff at the station were helpful, Tesco is not offering him enough money to replace the damaged goods.

He says the retailer has offered to pay £500 – but he wants more than £600.

He said: “I’d just gone in to pay after filling the car up and was coming back out.

“The paint was on the car mat, my trainers and the tyres.

“The filling staff were helpful in trying to get me cleaned up and a manager helped me fill out forms about it.

Driver frustrated after Tesco Kingsway paint spill damages tyres

“Since then, it has been frustrating trying to get any joy.

“Tesco’s insurers weren’t accepting liability – although the incident occurred on Tesco’s premises.”

He added: “I was eventually put in contact with someone.

“They explained I couldn’t make a third-party claim against the vehicle that dropped the paint either.

“I presented invoices to Tesco – new tyres plus labour was £336 and the mats from the dealership were £179.96.

“The trainers were £90 and that brought the total just over £600.

“They’re only prepared to offer £500 which for a multi-million pound company is ridiculous.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “Our colleagues work hard to keep our petrol forecourts as clean as possible, and we are sorry that we had not been able to clean up a customer paint spillage before Mr Smith’s visit to our Dundee Kingsway Extra petrol filling station.

“We have been in touch with Mr Smith to apologise and offer a gesture of goodwill.”