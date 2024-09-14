Emergency response after car bursts into flames near Tesco in Dunblane

An emergency response is underway after a car burst into flames near a busy Tesco supermarket in Dunblane.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said had received multiple calls shortly after 9am regarding the fire on Springfield Terrace in the town.

Images posted on social media show flames engulfing a white BMW parked opposite the entrance to Tesco supermarket.

One fire appliance from Dunblane station is currently at the scene.

Police are also in attendance and the road has been closed off.

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received multiple calls with the first one received at 9.01am of a car on fire on Springfield Terrace in Dunblane opposite Tesco supermarket.

“One appliance has been despatch from Dunblane station and is still at the scene.

“Police are also at the scene and Springfield Terrace has been closed off as a precaution at this time.”

